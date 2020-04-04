back
"The Carnival of the Animals" for health care workers around the world
For health care workers around the world, some of the biggest names of classical music perform "The Carnival of the Animals". Violinist @RenaudCapucon rallied them for a virtual concert for Brut. #TogetherAtHome with @YoYoMa, @ShekuKMOfficial, @AndreasOttensamer....
04/04/2020 8:53 AM
Brut News3 days
❤️🎻 Thanks to : Katia and Marielle Labeque piano James Ehnes violin 1 Raphaëlle Moreau violin 1 Renaud Capuçon violin 1 Guillaume Chilemme violin 2 Elise Bertrand violin 2 Juan Jose Aguirre violin 2 Gérard Causse viola Beatrice Muthelet viola Jana Stojanovic viola Adrien La Marca viola Yo yo Ma cello Sheku Kanneh-Mason cello Edgar Moreau cello Kian Soltani cello Gautier Capuçon cello Julia Hagen cello Alois Posch bass Lorraine Campet bass Marc Antoine Bonanomi bass Aliya Vodovozova flute Andreas Ottensamer clarinet Emmanuel Curt percussions