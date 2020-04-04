back

"The Carnival of the Animals" for health care workers around the world

For health care workers around the world, some of the biggest names of classical music perform "The Carnival of the Animals". Violinist @RenaudCapucon rallied them for a virtual concert for Brut. #TogetherAtHome with @YoYoMa, @ShekuKMOfficial, @AndreasOttensamer....

04/04/2020 8:53 AM
  • 131.6k
  • 106

#stayhome

  1. 1:58

    5 Ways To Manage Stress

  2. 4:12

    Lockdown tips from the cast of "Money Heist"

  3. 2:26

    Niksen: the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing

  4. 3:00

    5 tips to survive quarantine with your partner

  5. 6:22

    Chicken broth recipe, a lockdown special

  6. 5:03

    Cooking in confinement

1 comment

  • Brut News
    3 days

    ❤️🎻 Thanks to : Katia and Marielle Labeque piano James Ehnes violin 1 Raphaëlle Moreau violin 1 Renaud Capuçon violin 1 Guillaume Chilemme violin 2 Elise Bertrand violin 2 Juan Jose Aguirre violin 2 Gérard Causse viola Beatrice Muthelet viola Jana Stojanovic viola Adrien La Marca viola Yo yo Ma cello Sheku Kanneh-Mason cello Edgar Moreau cello Kian Soltani cello Gautier Capuçon cello Julia Hagen cello Alois Posch bass Lorraine Campet bass Marc Antoine Bonanomi bass Aliya Vodovozova flute Andreas Ottensamer clarinet Emmanuel Curt percussions