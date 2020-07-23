back

2004: Amy Winehouse says what music meant to her

Amy Winehouse died on this day, 9 years ago... This is what music meant to her.

34 comments

  • Aurelia N.
    39 minutes

    She gave us so much

  • Janey W.
    41 minutes

    Love Amy. Her essence lives on in her music!

  • Clarita N.
    44 minutes

    your idol! RIP Amy❤

  • Wayne T.
    an hour

    Wow. She had a gift .....😥

  • Aya M.
    an hour

    ❤❤❤

  • Sherly I.
    an hour

    What a waste! She was incredible ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Claudia V.
    an hour

    Amen 🙏❤️🌹

  • Anne C.
    an hour

    Her voice is so moving. Her music simply classic.

  • Mansour T.
    an hour

    How did she die?

  • Kimberly O.
    an hour

    She was brilliant

  • Eberline N.
    an hour

    An artist who has marked her time and who continues to mark the times. We'll always love you Amy!

  • Emily L.
    an hour

    I’ll never forget you Amy. Still listen to your music and it always helps me when I feel down in dumps.

  • Eberline N.
    an hour

    💕

  • Daidre W.
    an hour

    Beautiful

  • Faron L.
    an hour

    Amy your music was beautiful. Your missed.

  • Fleur d.
    an hour

    Legend 💔

  • Cris P.
    an hour

    ❤️

  • Graham B.
    an hour

    😔😪💞

  • Reni M.
    an hour

    I love her so much,she amazing really💨😰👠👗🎶🎤

  • Karyn P.
    an hour

    RIH Sweet Amy ❤🙏🏿🌹