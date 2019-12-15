3 amazing landscapes at the borders of Brazil

Beautiful sand dunes stretching off into the distance, an incredible set of 275 waterfalls… These are 3 amazing landscapes you can find at the borders of Brazil.
10 comments
Angel W.20 hours
you going traveling?
CAbdiraxman A.21 hours
Waka madax bananahey dowlad
Aman S.a day
so nice
Faith H.2 days
I hope to be in Brasil
Jaya S.2 days
Amazing
Mira M.3 days
Amazing
Juan A.3 days
- Mount Roraima 🧠🇻🇪 The 85% of this tepui is in Venezuelan territory (Bolívar state),10% in the territory of Guyana. (Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Zone also claimed by Venezuela 🇻🇪), and 5%] belongs to the state of Roraima in Brazil. 🧠 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mount_Roraima 👀
Roseli P.3 days
Veja o número 2 mostra pro Enzo e Théo
Sue V.3 days
you need to go to these!!
Wanderlei S.3 days
Bom diaaa 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷