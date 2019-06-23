3 amazing landscapes in the western United States

From a huge wave carved out of sandstone to a man-made geyser in the middle of the desert. Here's a look at 3 amazing landscapes in the western U.S.
34 comments
Kelly T.07/14/2019 13:29
this would be great for 7th grade
Carolyn O.07/11/2019 15:19
Beautiful!
Lucy B.07/08/2019 20:52
😮
Tatyana G.07/08/2019 17:02
Very interesting
林群智07/07/2019 01:22
Good scenery
Emalyl M.07/06/2019 22:44
👏
Piotr K.07/05/2019 19:38
🤔
Georgette B.07/05/2019 17:24
Looks sis, and this is so beautiful
Veena P.07/05/2019 14:06
2021 maybe ?
Veronica V.07/04/2019 22:43
can we add them to our bucket list babe?
Ty J.07/04/2019 13:02
roadtrip jk
Maryjane P.07/02/2019 23:42
Awesome video, thanks for sharing.
Øystein H.06/30/2019 15:21
Beautiful
Conchita H.06/30/2019 11:45
Beautiful
Yoshi M.06/30/2019 02:03
素晴らしいですね？
Bitt G.06/29/2019 02:51
Love them all!
Kyra P.06/28/2019 14:20
places to visit while you're in America 🤷🏻♀️🤔
Heather G.06/28/2019 07:52
on our list 😊
Colin L.06/28/2019 06:16
Bryce is fantastic.
Colin L.06/27/2019 18:30
Bryce is fantastic.