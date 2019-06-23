back

3 amazing landscapes in the western United States

From a huge wave carved out of sandstone to a man-made geyser in the middle of the desert. Here's a look at 3 amazing landscapes in the western U.S.

06/23/2019 6:37 AM
  • 90.8k
  • 54

Earth

34 comments

  • Kelly T.
    07/14/2019 13:29

    this would be great for 7th grade

  • Carolyn O.
    07/11/2019 15:19

    Beautiful!

  • Lucy B.
    07/08/2019 20:52

    😮

  • Tatyana G.
    07/08/2019 17:02

    Very interesting

  • 林群智
    07/07/2019 01:22

    Good scenery

  • Emalyl M.
    07/06/2019 22:44

    👏

  • Piotr K.
    07/05/2019 19:38

    🤔

  • Georgette B.
    07/05/2019 17:24

    Looks sis, and this is so beautiful

  • Veena P.
    07/05/2019 14:06

    2021 maybe ?

  • Veronica V.
    07/04/2019 22:43

    can we add them to our bucket list babe?

  • Ty J.
    07/04/2019 13:02

    roadtrip jk

  • Maryjane P.
    07/02/2019 23:42

    Awesome video, thanks for sharing.

  • Øystein H.
    06/30/2019 15:21

    Beautiful

  • Conchita H.
    06/30/2019 11:45

    Beautiful

  • Yoshi M.
    06/30/2019 02:03

    素晴らしいですね？

  • Bitt G.
    06/29/2019 02:51

    Love them all!

  • Kyra P.
    06/28/2019 14:20

    places to visit while you're in America 🤷🏻‍♀️🤔

  • Heather G.
    06/28/2019 07:52

    on our list 😊

  • Colin L.
    06/28/2019 06:16

    Bryce is fantastic.

  • Colin L.
    06/27/2019 18:30

    Bryce is fantastic.