3 amazing landscapes to see in China

Rainbow mountains, natural bridges, emerald waters... These are 3 amazing landscapes in the heart of China.
83 comments
Marliese O.06/04/2019 19:15
This is so beautiful, thank you for sharing ☺
Sean M.05/26/2019 22:17
Been to 1 and 3. Need to go back for 2!
Precious M.05/26/2019 04:54
Yeah? Yet they destroy our country's marine resources! Hypocrisy at its finest...the nth time
Gabriella C.05/25/2019 09:53
lets go
Teri W.05/24/2019 21:18
go green go vegan save the planet
Gina S.05/23/2019 15:47
Never mind
Maria A.05/20/2019 15:57
Boa tarde.
Tony M.05/19/2019 14:10
Fantastic
Daniel T.05/18/2019 16:03
Not anymore 😂
Thuong P.05/17/2019 06:49
It's invaluable in the long history of the Chinese invasion and countless small nations, ethnic groups disappeared, don't you know?
Michael W.05/16/2019 19:26
Just don't take any pictures, they might charge you with spying!
Jasmin B.05/15/2019 15:53
Wow lovely
Vancso A.05/14/2019 20:58
Akkor jövőre ide megyek.😍
Muhammad I.05/13/2019 16:13
I have been from no one the avatar place it was great 👍🏻 great 👍🏻 time
Tom M.05/13/2019 03:22
Added to my bucket list
Sue B.05/11/2019 20:34
Truly beautiful 😍
Di H.05/11/2019 20:22
But so cruel to animals
Juliet V.05/11/2019 08:19
Feature the island how they harvest turtles. Shark fin. Salamander etc on one island in Philippines
Juliet V.05/11/2019 08:17
Everyone is amaze on this place but China has their own country environment to destroy not my country. Look how many environment outside their country they destroy. Scabarough island is one of them through land grabbing.
Shabie A.05/11/2019 03:34
Dream to go there someday.