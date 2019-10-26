back
3 strange fish
Some are known as « vampires of the sea », others can walk on land... The seabed is filled with strange fish. These three are no exception. 😳
10/26/2019 6:23 AM
15 comments
Haq N.11/12/2019 09:51
Subhanallah
Jet P.10/31/2019 02:24
tambasakan mani ika tulo. nai dghan ani sa srp cebu
Bruno B.10/31/2019 00:34
Lamprey is not a fish.
Jeanine S.10/30/2019 13:19
Interesting
Mikee A.10/29/2019 11:08
Mudskippers 😍😍😍
الرحيق ا.10/28/2019 08:30
سبحان الله الخالق العظيم الذي أبدع الكون سبحان الله وبحمده سبحان الله العظيم
Tayla M.10/27/2019 18:55
oh shit !
William B.10/27/2019 04:45
does this mean gerbiling is goiong to change to lampreying in some sexual corners ? EEEK what comes to thought is the movie stand by me when he stick his and down his pants to feel the leech's
Zainab A.10/27/2019 03:12
😮
Joyce G.10/26/2019 15:48
Anybody remember the X files episode, creature based on this guy?
Teri T.10/26/2019 15:29
The lamprey trips me out!
C A.10/26/2019 14:13
AWESOME NATURE
Raffy V.10/26/2019 12:37
The reason why I get addicted to Facebook is because of your presentations. Publish a book with all these wonders and the rest will be history.
Claire S.10/26/2019 12:33
Amazing Creation.
Emmanuel J.10/26/2019 09:37
😱