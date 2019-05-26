back

3 wonders to see in Vietnam

An animal that smells like popcorn, a cave so big that it has its own clouds... Here are 3 wonders you can see in Vietnam.

05/26/2019 6:39 AMupdated: 05/28/2019 8:51 AM
  • 128.6k
  • 139

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

80 comments

  • Jeanette R.
    09/16/2019 23:42

    Exuberante vegetacion

  • Georgina N.
    07/27/2019 05:03

    Vietnam amazing!

  • Elle A.
    07/12/2019 01:14

    bhe!!

  • Ruben d.
    07/01/2019 11:13

    ideetjes

  • Bryle U.
    06/29/2019 01:37

    tour mo ako HAHA

  • Hai N.
    06/24/2019 15:49

    boycott communist vn please.

  • Jonathan P.
    06/24/2019 12:43

    Wow!

  • Natural G.
    06/23/2019 11:43

    Nature of Vietnam is amazing. Already is a very advanced country if not because of war.

  • Hải N.
    06/23/2019 06:00

    My vietnam is great!!! I am so happy

  • Naveed M.
    06/21/2019 07:17

    Cave is undoubtedly the best of all

  • Marechein T.
    06/20/2019 05:01

    Wow..amazin!

  • Maggie A.
    06/19/2019 10:07

    Megan Gaspard

  • Jennifer M.
    06/17/2019 20:09

    . Wouldn’t this be amazing!!

  • Paul M.
    06/17/2019 17:59

    1&3 I want to see 2 I can go to Palawan

  • Tessa T.
    06/17/2019 07:23

    !!! 🥰

  • Keren K.
    06/15/2019 07:20

    Bee 😍

  • Pam P.
    06/14/2019 20:13

    Yes...now all go visit and start destroying it's virgin beauty. Yah, piss, shit since no public facilities there. Trash...oh yah...no trash bins and no one to pick up after their adventure. Nope.

  • Rod T.
    06/13/2019 19:49

    Go to Vietnam? I was lucky to get out of there alive.

  • Sumedha P.
    06/13/2019 08:51

    Oh so beautiful.... I’ve been to Sa pa and Ha Long Bay and so mesmerised by it .... how I wish I can visit these places as well... beautiful country, beautiful people and lovely food🥰

  • Phương n.
    06/12/2019 12:29

    I'm so proud of my country VietNam