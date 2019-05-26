3 wonders to see in Vietnam

An animal that smells like popcorn, a cave so big that it has its own clouds... Here are 3 wonders you can see in Vietnam.
80 comments
Jeanette R.09/16/2019 23:42
Exuberante vegetacion
Georgina N.07/27/2019 05:03
Vietnam amazing!
Elle A.07/12/2019 01:14
bhe!!
Ruben d.07/01/2019 11:13
ideetjes
Bryle U.06/29/2019 01:37
tour mo ako HAHA
Hai N.06/24/2019 15:49
boycott communist vn please.
Jonathan P.06/24/2019 12:43
Wow!
Natural G.06/23/2019 11:43
Nature of Vietnam is amazing. Already is a very advanced country if not because of war.
Hải N.06/23/2019 06:00
My vietnam is great!!! I am so happy
Naveed M.06/21/2019 07:17
Cave is undoubtedly the best of all
Marechein T.06/20/2019 05:01
Wow..amazin!
Maggie A.06/19/2019 10:07
Megan Gaspard
Jennifer M.06/17/2019 20:09
. Wouldn’t this be amazing!!
Paul M.06/17/2019 17:59
1&3 I want to see 2 I can go to Palawan
Tessa T.06/17/2019 07:23
!!! 🥰
Keren K.06/15/2019 07:20
Bee 😍
Pam P.06/14/2019 20:13
Yes...now all go visit and start destroying it's virgin beauty. Yah, piss, shit since no public facilities there. Trash...oh yah...no trash bins and no one to pick up after their adventure. Nope.
Rod T.06/13/2019 19:49
Go to Vietnam? I was lucky to get out of there alive.
Sumedha P.06/13/2019 08:51
Oh so beautiful.... I’ve been to Sa pa and Ha Long Bay and so mesmerised by it .... how I wish I can visit these places as well... beautiful country, beautiful people and lovely food🥰
Phương n.06/12/2019 12:29
I'm so proud of my country VietNam