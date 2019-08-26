5 Famous American Robberies
Dynamite. Halloween masks. Stolen identities. These are a few of the tools and tactics used in some of America's most famous heists — and some of the robbers got away with it. 💰
The most sensational heists in U.S. history…
The Great Train Robbery
In 1923, twins Ray and Roy D'Autremont and their brother, Hugh attempted to rob the Gold Special, a mail train, in southern Oregon. They believed it was carrying around $40,000 in gold. But in executing the heist, they used too much dynamite, blowing up everything of value on the train and killing 4 people.
The Brink's Robbery
After 2 years of planning 11 thieves set out to rob Brinks, as a private security firm in Boston. Dressed like employees and wearing rubber Halloween masks they entered Brinks with a copied key, on January 17, 1950 and made off with $2.7 million. The robbers almost got away with it. But years later, internal wrangling about money led one of their members to testify against the gang. They were arrested just days before the statute of limitations on their crime expired.
“D.B. Cooper”
Calling himself “Dan Cooper,” a still-unknown man bought a ticket on a flight for Seattle in 1971. He soon told a flight attendant that he had a bomb in his bag and demanded 4 parachutes and $200,000. He then allowed 36 passengers to disembark in Seattle before moving toward Mexico City. En route, he parachuted from the plane with the money. “D.B. Cooper” then disappeared and became an American legend.
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Theft
Disguised as police officers responding to a disturbance call 2 men entered Boston’s Gardner Museum. The thieves locked 2 guards in a basement and stole 13 works of art by world renowned artists like Rembrandt, Manet, Vermeer worth more than $500 million. The theft is still under investigation, with the museum offering a reward of $10 million.
The Dunbar Armored Robbery
In 1997, Allen Pace, a fired security officer of armored car company Dunbar, enlisted the help of his childhood friends to carry out a $18.9 million heist. Using a stolen key, and his knowledge of the site, Pace and his crew stole the cash and escaped in a rented truck. But 2 years later they were caught via a U-Haul taillight found at the scene. They were all arrested, and less than half of the money was recovered.
Brut.
- 91.3k
- 565
- 15
13 comments
Osborne H.09/01/2019 01:50
Good video
Jamie M.08/31/2019 15:55
I read about the 3rd one, I wonder whatever happened to him, did he really get away
Baibonn S.08/30/2019 19:53
Well Haya the Jordanian princess will beat all robbery record. Leaving her husband Dubai Shiek. Rashid al Maktoum with $56 million dollars? Cold cash? 😁😇😀🙌👌👋
Alejandro T.08/30/2019 01:01
the 3rd one lol 😂
Generoso L.08/29/2019 19:21
Nice copy
Peter L.08/28/2019 11:43
..fule au sa plan taka tiko qo dua nodaru job...daru lai butako toa...kaikaila....maaaaaaaa
Shuka B.08/28/2019 03:50
Petition to change this page name to "Bruh"
Anna M.08/27/2019 23:01
👍👍👍
Johnmichael A.08/27/2019 04:26
Dali Mask on
Ferry S.08/27/2019 02:23
Dan Cooper...the legend
Sharon A.08/26/2019 14:54
now theft is an everyday event because it's the banks and government stealing our cash
Brut08/26/2019 13:56
From the "grandpa gang" to the Carlton Cannes heist — these groups pulled off four robberies worthy of the Netflix series "Money Heist." 💎6
Sarvesh K.08/26/2019 10:25
Video