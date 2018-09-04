back

A new wildlife documentary shows how amazing the Earth is

The new wildlife documentary "Earth: One Amazing Day" wants to create a "visual shock". The goal: showing the importance of preserving our planet’s biodiversity. Brut met its French narrator, actor Lambert Wilson.

  Ana M.
    10/01/2018 01:18

    Excelente documental sobre el llamado de atencion urgente de la madre tierra

  Suhi B.
    09/30/2018 17:51

    climate change issues sustainability, human activities are responsible

