A new wildlife documentary shows how amazing the Earth is
The new wildlife documentary "Earth: One Amazing Day" wants to create a "visual shock". The goal: showing the importance of preserving our planet’s biodiversity. Brut met its French narrator, actor Lambert Wilson.
09/04/2018 4:35 PM
- 526.2k
- 6.6k
- 122
81 comments
Kathryn M.10/27/2019 17:14
I'd like to lick the sweat off of him.
Ana M.10/01/2018 01:18
Excelente documental sobre el llamado de atencion urgente de la madre tierra
Amed B.10/01/2018 00:50
Vu
Ghy S.09/30/2018 22:44
"You see he's just a man"
Hamelea K.09/30/2018 22:18
Rien que de vous entendre je deviens plus humaine
Hamelea K.09/30/2018 22:18
Lamber Wilson une très belle voix
Abd E.09/30/2018 21:22
Joyeux anniversaire avec une vie pleine de joie,de bonheur et de prospérité.
Suhi B.09/30/2018 17:51
climate change issues sustainability, human activities are responsible
احمد ا.09/30/2018 13:28
سبحان الله
OM B.09/30/2018 12:05
سبحان الله
علي ا.09/30/2018 11:40
فيش ايقول يايونس
Vlatko M.09/30/2018 09:11
the merowingian ?
Abdelfattah Z.09/30/2018 08:39
تفاصيل كاذبة وليس لها اساس من الصحة اظنك لم تشاهد المتوفاة اصلا / هي امراة من ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة وافتها المنية في مكان مهجور فقط ولم يلاحظ على جثتها اي شيء / ارجو الكف على بث الاخبار الكاذبة
Smail L.09/30/2018 01:17
The french language is not valid today it is batter to learn. The language of your masters germans and english
Farouk Z.09/29/2018 22:32
Par Ce que tout cela est crée par dieu je vous conseille de lire le coran Vous trouverez toutes les réponses à vos questions allez vite vite.
Maamar A.09/29/2018 21:09
G6
Fatiha K.09/29/2018 19:02
تم
Abo M.09/29/2018 16:52
تم
أبو أ.09/29/2018 16:51
الابتدائية
محمد ا.09/29/2018 16:23
تم