A rainbow-colored octopus spotted off the Philippine coast

This "rainbow" blanket octopus puts on a mesmerizing show... 🌈

A rainbow-coloured blanket octopus seen in the Philippines

This rainbow-colored creature was filmed off the Philippine coast. It’s called the “blanket octopus” because of the long membranes hidden between its arms. When it feels threatened, it unfurls them, creating a long train that makes it look bigger. Its rapid color changes could also be a defense mechanism to frighten predators or simply a reaction to the camera’s light. Encompassing several species, this octopus genus is called tremoctopus.

06/13/2019 4:04 PMupdated: 06/13/2019 6:04 PM
384 comments

  • Alli B.
    08/06/2019 13:36

    Scarlett

  • Jenny L.
    07/29/2019 09:06

    living a colourful life

  • Georgina N.
    07/26/2019 07:04

    Wonderful

  • Caryn E.
    07/26/2019 04:06

    😧🤩

  • Robert J.
    07/25/2019 05:31

    Fukushima

  • Sandra D.
    07/23/2019 17:47

    Beautiful xx

  • Kate G.
    07/22/2019 22:44

    🐙🐙🐙

  • Mimi F.
    07/21/2019 20:23

    look how mad this octopus is

  • Syed U.
    07/18/2019 20:36

    Subhan Allah

  • Hannah S.
    07/18/2019 08:30

    this is why I want to study predator avoidance strategies...so cool!!

  • Katia C.
    07/17/2019 18:19

    😵

  • Lynda D.
    07/16/2019 22:13

    Amazingly beautiful

  • Ayesha U.
    07/16/2019 08:43

    Amazing and beautiful 😊

  • Joy L.
    07/16/2019 03:02

    Chroma

  • Soraya K.
    07/14/2019 15:37

    So pretty

  • Cayo J.
    07/14/2019 15:23

    Wtf it’s Calvin from Life

  • LeonardandJudy M.
    07/14/2019 02:27

    Beautiful

  • Susan S.
    07/14/2019 00:39

    Beautiful

  • Tasha B.
    07/13/2019 20:47

    👀

  • Janet S.
    07/13/2019 14:41

    Amazing