A rainbow-colored octopus spotted off the Philippine coast

A rainbow-coloured blanket octopus seen in the Philippines

This rainbow-colored creature was filmed off the Philippine coast. It’s called the “blanket octopus” because of the long membranes hidden between its arms. When it feels threatened, it unfurls them, creating a long train that makes it look bigger. Its rapid color changes could also be a defense mechanism to frighten predators or simply a reaction to the camera’s light. Encompassing several species, this octopus genus is called tremoctopus.