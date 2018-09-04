back

A sanctuary for goldfish at the Paris aquarium

To prevent goldfish from being abandonned or mistreated, the Paris aquarium has found a solution: the creation of a "goldfish sanctuary". Here is how it works:

09/04/2018 7:33 AM
  • Nathan K.
    09/24/2018 20:05

    I love the idea, although slightly worried that they’ll become food for the bigger fish and predators.

  • Ally P.
    09/24/2018 20:00

    I find it very interesting that in French the literal translation of Goldfish is”Red fish”

  • Gianni A.
    09/22/2018 17:41

    I would love to adopt some gold fish but I’ve got a beta so that’s not going to happen

  • Beth F.
    09/22/2018 03:17

    I love your country.

  • Glenn O.
    09/21/2018 11:46

    take me😭

  • Daryl J.
    09/20/2018 20:27

    👍🏻

  • Chelsea O.
    09/20/2018 15:38

    Let's go

  • Aaliyah C.
    09/18/2018 19:06

    I love this

  • Kiera H.
    09/18/2018 16:56

    our dream job

  • Josh M.
    09/18/2018 12:06

    place for you to visit in Paris

  • Christina P.
    09/17/2018 23:01

    & xx

  • Lewis D.
    09/17/2018 00:53

    that’s pretty cool I’m excited to go to the London Zoo

  • Lucas M.
    09/13/2018 17:57

    mijn baan later

  • Cassna D.
    09/13/2018 10:41

    can we go visit ??

  • Tatum I.
    09/13/2018 09:46

    deze bedoelde je? Dit is wel echt goals 😍

  • Mikayla S.
    09/13/2018 03:49

    I wanna go

  • Jamie L.
    09/12/2018 21:47

    shall we go ??

  • Michael K.
    09/12/2018 21:29

    I like feeding them to bigger fish

  • Ana B.
    09/12/2018 19:08

    100 liters per goldfish is too small.

  • Tyler S.
    09/12/2018 01:03

    Nicole Cyr