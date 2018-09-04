back
A sanctuary for goldfish at the Paris aquarium
To prevent goldfish from being abandonned or mistreated, the Paris aquarium has found a solution: the creation of a "goldfish sanctuary". Here is how it works:
09/04/2018 7:33 AM
- 295.4k
- 1.1k
- 98
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
47 comments
Nathan K.09/24/2018 20:05
I love the idea, although slightly worried that they’ll become food for the bigger fish and predators.
Ally P.09/24/2018 20:00
I find it very interesting that in French the literal translation of Goldfish is”Red fish”
Gianni A.09/22/2018 17:41
I would love to adopt some gold fish but I’ve got a beta so that’s not going to happen
Beth F.09/22/2018 03:17
I love your country.
Glenn O.09/21/2018 11:46
take me😭
Daryl J.09/20/2018 20:27
👍🏻
Chelsea O.09/20/2018 15:38
Let's go
Aaliyah C.09/18/2018 19:06
I love this
Kiera H.09/18/2018 16:56
our dream job
Josh M.09/18/2018 12:06
place for you to visit in Paris
Christina P.09/17/2018 23:01
& xx
Lewis D.09/17/2018 00:53
that’s pretty cool I’m excited to go to the London Zoo
Lucas M.09/13/2018 17:57
mijn baan later
Cassna D.09/13/2018 10:41
can we go visit ??
Tatum I.09/13/2018 09:46
deze bedoelde je? Dit is wel echt goals 😍
Mikayla S.09/13/2018 03:49
I wanna go
Jamie L.09/12/2018 21:47
shall we go ??
Michael K.09/12/2018 21:29
I like feeding them to bigger fish
Ana B.09/12/2018 19:08
100 liters per goldfish is too small.
Tyler S.09/12/2018 01:03
Nicole Cyr