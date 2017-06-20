Alex Jones influences Trump

Is Donald Trump picking up the wild conspiracy theories of Alex Jones?
46 comments
Michael B.06/21/2017 08:13
Fact - Alex Jones doesn't believe in what Alex Jones says. People who wear tin foil hats do. I wish I could make the amount of money that Alex does for being a fake news show host.
David R.06/21/2017 07:30
People think drug smuggling from Mexico isn't real?, Jesus the other 2 coasts are detached from reality
Michael L.06/21/2017 06:49
Its not a conspiracy theory that 9/11 was an inside job. If the media really cared they'd stop dodging it and really look into it but all they care about is ratings. *News flash* expose 9/11 and your networks ratings will explode.
Rose M.06/21/2017 05:13
You know all these videos that are made to defame him are actually exposing his misinformation to a broader demographic. This is why trump became president. Because there is no bad publicity.
Wade E.06/21/2017 03:40
Alex Jones can suck a donkey's dick from the back!
Dominic C.06/21/2017 03:30
this guy on dvr?
Mike W.06/21/2017 02:53
How can someone say that Sandy hook was a hoax. That's disgraceful.. I lived an hour away from that school
Jack D.06/21/2017 02:48
Stop saying that he's a "theorist." Why can't we just call him a fucking lunatic?
Nabil W.06/21/2017 01:16
Seriously who gives a damn about this clown. This is clearly a distraction so the republican senators can pass their health care bill.
Fredo M.06/21/2017 01:04
CNN and MSNBC are super fake news 🤣🤣🤣🔥
Jarrett W.06/21/2017 01:03
Proof that Donald Trump is a idiot
Shane S.06/21/2017 00:11
It's been rigged since world war 1
Benito G.06/21/2017 00:08
Both of these dudes are wack jobs ....
Jeremy W.06/20/2017 23:56
Alex Jones rocks... This site is trash... Bunch of parrots...
Jonathan C.06/20/2017 23:54
Why is this bullshit on my feed I didnt even follow this page
James B.06/20/2017 23:26
Alex Jones gives a bad name to all conspiracy theorists.
Brian B.06/20/2017 23:13
Yes...
George M.06/20/2017 22:41
I watched his piece on globalist agenda and I knew that was a crap.
Cullen J.06/20/2017 21:28
The election was rigged, Bernie Sanders didn't stand a single chance in hell of getting the nomination due to the superdelegates, it's not a conspiracy when the evidence is right in front of you
Marcos R.06/20/2017 21:22
This is where the radical righties get their news. Oh boy, it all makes sense now.