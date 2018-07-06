back

An island in the Bahamas is populated by wild pigs

No one really knows how they got there, but there's one thing we know for sure: these pigs adapted perfectly to their new habitat!

07/06/2018 5:01 PM
  • 2.2m
  • 148

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

91 comments

  • Heather P.
    06/23/2019 01:25

    Omg!!! for the honeymoon ?!?!? 😍😍😍🐷

  • Catherine T.
    06/07/2019 02:23

    😂 Il faudrait bien passer par là!!

  • Huang Z.
    08/17/2018 05:19

    一堆你💕

  • Sabīne L.
    07/10/2018 19:24

    pleeeaseee

  • Miles M.
    07/10/2018 16:07

    haven’t you been here

  • Eric K.
    07/10/2018 15:24

    iler ah dah pandai berenang sia

  • Marcelino H.
    07/10/2018 12:32

    sanctuary for pigs relocation is asked

  • Melissa v.
    07/09/2018 20:56

    Ga je mee zwemmen met varkentjes 😍e?

  • Jim D.
    07/09/2018 11:35

    Kijk hoe bruut!

  • Tim R.
    07/08/2018 23:43

    😏🤔🐖

  • Jack H.
    07/08/2018 18:50

    your natural habitat

  • Vivian O.
    07/08/2018 18:46

    Those guys have better life than me....

  • Bex L.
    07/08/2018 17:45

    for Laila xxx

  • Manu D.
    07/08/2018 16:37

    Thought they will learn to catch fishes! 😅😂

  • Jelena A.
    07/08/2018 12:14

    omg can we go

  • Srujan K.
    07/08/2018 02:10

    is there where we went last time and played with the pigs?

  • Tú T.
    07/07/2018 23:47

    đảo của m nè, ra thống lĩnh em út đi tiên

  • John M.
    07/07/2018 23:27

    Oh yea Sis

  • Tamara M.
    07/07/2018 23:23

    and Grandma Net would be living here with her pigs!! And Han and the boys would be visiting regularly!

  • Chloe P.
    07/07/2018 19:17

    can we go please? 😘