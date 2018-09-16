back
Are sharks really ferocious killers ?
Number of humans killed by sharks every year : 6 Number of sharks killed by humans every year : between 63 ans 273 millions.
09/16/2018 7:23 AM
BK R.09/18/2018 03:58
वाईह्यात
Felisisimo G.09/18/2018 01:48
They are created to be eaten
Malik S.09/17/2018 18:06
Un massacre c'est vrement très malheureux.
Jebali A.09/17/2018 15:50
Et Georges Walker Bouch combien a t'il tué
Christoph S.09/17/2018 11:24
Humans will kill ever kind of animals until there is nothing to kill but themself. And they will also do that.
Maryorie T.09/17/2018 10:19
La Natura, credo che rimedierà presto, al solo errore che ha commesso. L'uomo.
Tracy A.09/17/2018 10:15
Humans are horrible destructive ba.tards
George R.09/17/2018 07:27
Lies I have seen laws
Рано Ю.09/17/2018 06:55
нельзя так беспардонно истреблять акул!
Silvan S.09/17/2018 06:29
😠 kein Wunder dass sie sich irgendwann dafür rächen wollen ❤
Tara B.09/17/2018 02:12
Sickening.
Reginald H.09/16/2018 22:48
And they've been given the name "scourge of the sea". Yeah right! No they're not! Man is.
Anna F.09/16/2018 19:43
Please SAVE & PROTECT Sharks.. Robbie () and I, have been raising awareness about the IMPORTANCE of Sharks in our great oceans for the past 16 years. Please support our Good cause. Please watch the previous documentaries " The Truth will surface" & "" Thank You. :-) Please watch the NEW- ": Extinction" which will released on 19th Oct 2018 in Canada, also in other countries at a later date.. :-)
Alice L.09/16/2018 19:31
How many baby sharks are born in one litter? (Yeah, I know, i know... but ya know what I mean!!) and how many of those tiddlers get scooped up accidentally in nets etc? That might contribute to the large numbers?
Doris D.09/16/2018 18:18
sounds good to me.
Olcay E.09/16/2018 13:23
It is very sad but numbers look fake.
Wilbert K.09/16/2018 12:45
Number of humans killed by humans every year: countless
سالم م.09/16/2018 12:13
😢
Maryam G.09/16/2018 11:03
Humans need to stop existing. Just stop...
Phillip G.09/16/2018 10:23
“Ans”?