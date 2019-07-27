back

Australia: Diving through the remains of a shipwreck

It sank in 1911 off the coast of Australia, now this ship is considered one of the greatest wreck dives in the world. This is the S.S. Yongala. 🐠⚓️

07/27/2019 3:14 PM
  • 318.3k
  • 44

17 comments

  • Kim K.
    08/21/2019 17:01

    Great dive back in 1995. Memories...

  • David S.
    08/09/2019 13:10

    B

  • Lois K.
    08/06/2019 11:22

    Wow

  • Sophie M.
    08/04/2019 11:47

    insane 😍

  • Sophia K.
    08/04/2019 07:17

    have ya been? Looks brilliant!

  • Alyssa M.
    07/31/2019 21:28

    keen for a girls diving trip??

  • Rico Z.
    07/31/2019 11:05

    1911 0r 1912??? Make up allyuh mind

  • Evelyn C.
    07/31/2019 01:52

    Di mo aakalaing ship wreck sa kapal ng corals atmarine life

  • Charito M.
    07/30/2019 22:04

    I wish i know how to swim 🏊‍♀️ 🏊‍♀️ 🏊‍♀️ so i can see the underworld.

  • Mohib Z.
    07/30/2019 11:34

    Amazing

  • Terell K.
    07/30/2019 11:18

    Video: Titanic: am i joke to you?

  • Shagufta S.
    07/30/2019 04:54

    😎

  • Paul G.
    07/29/2019 12:05

    So, the best thing to do would be to keep it secret rather than telling everyone about it so it can be ruined by tourism.

  • Xue T.
    07/28/2019 22:06

    A ship or coral reef... hmmm ship? Nah

  • Michael T.
    07/28/2019 08:09

    Awesome have not seen such growth of corals

  • Saji K.
    07/27/2019 13:10

    Sorry about the sinking and no one was saved . Still the natural sea life has beautified it!🙏🏽

  • Muhammad S.
    07/27/2019 08:49

    Thanks BURT!!!