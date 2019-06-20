back
Austria's magical Green Lake disappears in winter
As the temperature rises, this park transforms into a beautiful emerald green lake, and slowly goes up, covering trees, benches and paths. This is the underwater world of Green Lake in Austria.
06/20/2019 3:48 PM
45 comments
Alpha-Kevin T.07/26/2019 09:19
Greg Doglio
Suzanne R.07/18/2019 00:53
I bet the water is ice cold
Nola E.07/15/2019 10:57
, go here next
Vallee G.07/09/2019 21:47
Dry suits only
Sheila H.07/09/2019 08:26
The earth can take care of itself. We must save her from the grubby fingers of Man!
Christianna M.07/09/2019 04:28
Humans ruin everything.
Sandra S.07/07/2019 20:01
Awesome
Hill I.07/07/2019 06:18
Funny how the temperature has not risen. It is summer
Alamelu R.07/07/2019 05:17
Please humans!, don’t spoil the beauty!
Suzanne C.07/06/2019 13:39
It's so beautiful, it's sad that in order to protect its beauty we have to ban people. When will we learn that leaving our garbage behind and disturbing everything by touching it still keeps it beautiful, because it doesnt. Go to any national forest in the US and you will see beauty distorted for the sake of convenience.
Nicholas N.07/04/2019 22:22
Just a thought
Donell E.07/04/2019 15:07
People are the worst thing for anything in the world
Lynne M.07/02/2019 06:13
Eerie....
Venus K.06/29/2019 01:19
Amazing.God's wonderful creation.
Bercy B.06/28/2019 12:54
Equilibrio
Gordana S.06/28/2019 05:18
It has to be banned to be protected. From man.😥
CC M.06/27/2019 15:45
Global Warming... 🙄
Michael H.06/26/2019 20:47
And another place set aside for a select few to enjoy in the name of preservation.
Kelly M.06/26/2019 14:23
We have to start with environmental education of children at home and in our schools.
Krystina B.06/25/2019 22:48
This place is so beautiful! Have you ever visited this park???