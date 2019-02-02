back

Back to nature with environmental activist Rob Greenfield's

No debit card, no rent to pay, no toilet paper... Here is how Rob Greenfield managed to move away from consumerism. Footage by Babel Doc.

02/02/2019 9:42 AM
  • Lyra L.
    06/02/2019 21:26

    I’m inspired ‼️😊♥️👍🏽👌🏽☀️

  • Julia T.
    05/30/2019 18:32

    Where does he get electricity from to enable computer useage?

  • Cecilie M.
    05/29/2019 15:58

  • MJ V.
    05/27/2019 23:35

  • Nida D.
    05/26/2019 22:22

    so humbling...

  • JT C.
    05/26/2019 11:51

    , this is that minimalist I was telling you about. Tanim and tubig ulan gamit nya

  • Maunee W.
    04/01/2019 22:34

    . You need to view

  • Michelle G.
    04/01/2019 18:38

    I love what you are doing! Thanks for being a part of the solution 😀

  • Kelly S.
    04/01/2019 16:37

    How did he find a free place to build a home on? Don’t see that part being easy at all ??

  • Andreas N.
    04/01/2019 11:11

  • Dmitri-Mary Y.
    03/31/2019 23:42

    OMG....you are amazing. I am close by and would love to get together and chat!

  • Natasha I.
    03/31/2019 18:21

    I love people like this. we need to get more connected to nature.

  • Mark H.
    03/31/2019 15:17

    We can’t do this in the U.K. it would be deemed Illegal , unless you bought the land to build your ten by ten home and then he would need planning permission to plant trees etc etc . It’s a fantastic and beautiful idea and one that I’d love to follow and live . Alas I’ve no money to buy land or money to have someone with knowledge of the law to help or pay with those planning permits. I wouldn’t put an advertisement for a gambling app sign up on the sight . I’m happy for him and I hope he goes from strength to strength , but it’s just not feasible here in the U.K. as people in this country aren’t truly that free unless your a part of the royal family. ✌️☮️✌️

  • Filipa C.
    03/31/2019 08:51

  • Gillian J.
    03/30/2019 19:35

    Wow!

  • Ripu K.
    03/30/2019 14:45

    I am minimalistic

  • Robert S.
    03/30/2019 12:07

    A True Bum LoL Liberals must love him! You people will believe anything

  • Richard W.
    03/30/2019 11:36

    I’m gonna hook up my sista with this mista 😝

  • Melanie K.
    03/29/2019 18:56

    This is the way of the future....

  • Colleen P.
    03/29/2019 13:16

    he is not doing enough, and should do this and move to maine