Ballerina with Alzheimer's gets back memory of her routine
"Her mind traveled to another moment of her life." This prima ballerina suffering from Alzheimer's listened to Swan Lake, and memories of her old routine came back...
11/10/2020 12:43 AMupdated: 11/10/2020 12:45 AM
Meanonn T.23 minutes
Interesting video 🙂
Tom G.27 minutes
watch this!
Fatima K.28 minutes
May God make it easy for all those who are suffering...🌸
Sandi D.33 minutes
Amazing!
Petit V.36 minutes
🎯💃🏻
Jackie L.39 minutes
it occured to me that playing music for Anita might be helpful for you and her.
Lynn J.41 minutes
Nothing wrong with that. Remembering better times
Dante T.an hour
That's the power of the "Soul of Music" ❤
Lisa S.an hour
BEAUTIFUL ABSOLUTE BEAUTIFUL...REST IN PARADISE...🙏🙏🙏🙏
Jay B.an hour
Portland Oregon rn
Tammy F.an hour
What an important message at this horrible time when the elderly are dying from Covid and the cruel say it doesn't matter they were going to die anyway <3
Brutan hour
Learn more about the organization Música para Despertar here: www.musicaparadespertar.org
Tammy F.an hour
Her facial expressions: meta meta. Exquisite