Ballerina with Alzheimer's gets back memory of her routine

"Her mind traveled to another moment of her life." This prima ballerina suffering from Alzheimer's listened to Swan Lake, and memories of her old routine came back...

11/10/2020 12:43 AMupdated: 11/10/2020 12:45 AM
    Ballerina with Alzheimer's gets back memory of her routine

13 comments

  • Meanonn T.
    23 minutes

    Interesting video 🙂

  • Tom G.
    27 minutes

    watch this!

  • Fatima K.
    28 minutes

    May God make it easy for all those who are suffering...🌸

  • Sandi D.
    33 minutes

    Amazing!

  • Petit V.
    36 minutes

    🎯💃🏻

  • Jackie L.
    39 minutes

    it occured to me that playing music for Anita might be helpful for you and her.

  • Lynn J.
    41 minutes

    Nothing wrong with that. Remembering better times

  • Dante T.
    an hour

    That's the power of the "Soul of Music" ❤

  • Lisa S.
    an hour

    BEAUTIFUL ABSOLUTE BEAUTIFUL...REST IN PARADISE...🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Jay B.
    an hour

    Portland Oregon rn

  • Tammy F.
    an hour

    What an important message at this horrible time when the elderly are dying from Covid and the cruel say it doesn't matter they were going to die anyway <3

  • Brut
    an hour

    Learn more about the organization Música para Despertar here: www.musicaparadespertar.org

  • Tammy F.
    an hour

    Her facial expressions: meta meta. Exquisite

