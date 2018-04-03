back
Bears are adapting their behavior to humans
In Sweden, bears have a strategy to escape from hunters.
04/03/2018 4:09 PM
202 comments
Divya K.09/29/2018 19:31
So sad that a country like Sweden would behave in such a manner. Only mercy for humans ? What about the animals don't they matter to this country ?
Julian L.05/20/2018 23:33
Sweden has just gone right down in my list.
Conan B.05/13/2018 10:22
Why can’t humans hunt humans we are over populated anyways put child molesters in the wild and we can hunt them instead 👍
Anders B.04/27/2018 05:09
i dont comment on message not the total film. But i doubt that all footage comes from Sweden. The country road looks like ours but last time I checked our ethics when it comes to hunting, at least 4 dogs hunting is a pack? Absolutely not common practice.
Christiaan B.04/13/2018 22:46
Of course we affect evolution. We sometimes forget we are PART of nature...
Sinaloa L.04/12/2018 19:23
Fucking hunters!!!🖕😠🖕
Martin G.04/12/2018 18:48
Sad that they have to adapt to live
Sam B.04/12/2018 17:50
Human beings suck. You're a bunch of fucking hypocrites over there. "Americans are savage people and they have no education or class." Seriously...I would love to watch these hunters go after these animals under the same conditions they have. Bunch of crap that you have to kill something to feel tough.
Caleb S.04/12/2018 16:40
To the People that keep saying bears will just randomly fuck you up. No they'll attack you if you act like a threat. Or run around like an idiot they see that as a game of catch. Until you've sat in the woods next to a bear and stayed calm you don't know how wonderful they are. I've fed wild bears out of my palms with berrys. They are just bigger dogs to me.
Peg H.04/12/2018 15:38
Leave the animals alone you asshole hunters-find some other hobby
Joanna C.04/12/2018 15:09
Sweeden you bastards leave them alone your giving your country a bad name we hate you fucking give it up your evil 😡😡😡👊👊🖕🖕
Mohsin M.04/12/2018 13:46
Selfish Humans cant even live amongst each other what makes u think they will consider animals
Jaydon H.04/12/2018 13:46
300 a year doesn't sound like "heavily hunted " to me
Tiago C.04/12/2018 12:13
Stop hunting!!! Simple
Andrew C.04/12/2018 12:07
Hunting can no longer be a matter of personal choice, the issue is, does it adversely affect the ecology or threaten animal numbers, if so it must be stopped. We are now in an age of mass extinction at least as bad as when the dinosaurs were hit by an asteroid. Only this time the cause is humans
Jacob M.04/12/2018 11:43
Idc as long as they ain't going on endangered list or going extinct I'll still hunt them!!!!! You all act like no other animal has adapted! Last time I checked deer and everything else had to adapt in some way to people!!!! Look at deer and why they hangout around cities so much.... Saftey from hunters and food sources..... If you think it's just bears please kill yourself!!!!
Henry M.04/12/2018 08:03
Have you people seen how bears hunt and kill...ive lived in bear country...we kill to keep the moose and caribou population up. To keep the bears from over hunting and becoming sickly...and because it's awesome
Ian B.04/12/2018 07:02
No hunters= bear population explodes, the number of prey animals decline along with increased aggression and fearlessness towards humans, the bleeding hearts here are now crying for something to be done. The environmental protection system is doing their job, maintaining a healthy balance of wildlife. That's why they don't allow shooting of females with cubs in the first place. Get a life and quit whining. Go eat some grass or pick up your McD's and spout some more bullshit online.
Thomason P.04/12/2018 06:56
Why hunt them in the first place?!?!?!
Dylan B.04/12/2018 05:38
Great, hunters are creating an entire generation of Millennial bears....jk I'm a hunter too lol