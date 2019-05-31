back

Brazil: Cerrado's giant termite mounts

In the Brazilian savannah, mysterious glowing dots appear in the dark of summer nights...

05/31/2019 6:19 AM
  • 59.7k
  • 43

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

18 comments

  • Bernadette D.
    07/31/2019 15:02

    Beautiful

  • Maria J.
    06/08/2019 12:09

    Interesting ...

  • Annika L.
    06/06/2019 06:16

    반딪불

  • Ell C.
    06/05/2019 23:08

    I love nature!! I wish we had those beetles here in Louisiana,that would be awesome! We have LOTS of termites 😑

  • Tite M.
    06/05/2019 17:39

    Beautiful

  • Evelynn L.
    06/05/2019 13:26

    Even the insectss use Solar power.,lol

  • Kathleen W.
    06/05/2019 10:28

    Fascinating!

  • Kathleen O.
    06/05/2019 00:43

    Amazing

  • Suzan W.
    06/04/2019 14:39

    Why is it mysterious

  • Mcjerl C.
    06/02/2019 13:44

    👎👎

  • Mcjerl C.
    06/02/2019 13:41

    What do the larvae look like? Didn't see a single one save the lights.

  • Mehedi H.
    06/02/2019 09:12

    (Y)

  • Tdr T.
    05/31/2019 16:32

    There may be radioactive material glowing in the nights .

  • Rowan A.
    05/31/2019 12:27

    Amazing.

  • LuAnn L.
    05/31/2019 10:45

    Amazing

  • Dianne M.
    05/31/2019 08:57

    Magical and beautiful.

  • Steven M.
    05/31/2019 07:15

    Fascinating!!

  • Charles A.
    05/31/2019 06:32

    Good to know ;)