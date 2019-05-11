back

Bulgaria: three bear cubs released back into the wild

They were just a few months old when FOUR PAWS International rescued them. Now these three orphan bear cubs have finally returned to the wild.

05/11/2019 6:23 AMupdated: 05/13/2019 12:12 PM
  • 226.2k
  • 139

And even more

  1. Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis

  4. Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia

  5. Live animals transport: a controversial business

  6. The Iberian lynx still faces threats

98 comments

  • Billii B.
    06/09/2019 15:51

    How did they learn how to hunt so they can survive?

  • Diana R.
    06/01/2019 01:41

    Very good

  • Teny I.
    05/31/2019 15:46

    Alhamdulillah....terima kasih....Allah akan membalas kebaikan anda anda....terima kasih

  • Надежда И.
    05/31/2019 07:34

    Доволна и щастлива съм за това ,че Ви има. Бъдете живи и здрави!

  • Lilia C.
    05/31/2019 07:02

    Won't their collars choke them when they grow bigger? Will the rangers look and find them to adjust their collars?

  • Shahnawaz A.
    05/31/2019 05:53

    wonderful

  • Shazia M.
    05/31/2019 05:40

    https://youtu.be/0V3HPKfBc0k

  • Sherlito P.
    05/31/2019 00:23

    thank for helping the cubs

  • Rogeio B.
    05/30/2019 23:33

    Gud job.

  • Eufemia E.
    05/30/2019 14:02

    kamusta na Bing ？miss you na,ah

  • Audrey C.
    05/30/2019 10:06

    ❤️

  • Rahmat U.
    05/30/2019 08:26

    V good

  • Aniamms V.
    05/30/2019 08:23

    I respect you.

  • Zonia M.
    05/30/2019 05:52

    God bless to all people who helped to this successful job. Well done!! Thank in the name of the cubs!😘😘

  • Berrefas S.
    05/30/2019 01:26

    it's so cute 😍😍😍

  • Gurpreet S.
    05/29/2019 20:21

    Good.ok

  • Flower V.
    05/29/2019 14:47

    تم

  • Ismene M.
    05/29/2019 13:42

    This collar round their neck won't suffocate them when they get bigger?

  • Melek D.
    05/29/2019 06:33

    İyi güzel de zavallıların boynundaki o koca kelepçeler ne

  • La B.
    05/28/2019 23:30

    Amazing job,congratulations!!!