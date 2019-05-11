back
Bulgaria: three bear cubs released back into the wild
They were just a few months old when FOUR PAWS International rescued them. Now these three orphan bear cubs have finally returned to the wild.
05/11/2019 6:23 AMupdated: 05/13/2019 12:12 PM
- 226.2k
- 5.8k
- 139
98 comments
Billii B.06/09/2019 15:51
How did they learn how to hunt so they can survive?
Diana R.06/01/2019 01:41
Very good
Teny I.05/31/2019 15:46
Alhamdulillah....terima kasih....Allah akan membalas kebaikan anda anda....terima kasih
Надежда И.05/31/2019 07:34
Доволна и щастлива съм за това ,че Ви има. Бъдете живи и здрави!
Lilia C.05/31/2019 07:02
Won't their collars choke them when they grow bigger? Will the rangers look and find them to adjust their collars?
Shahnawaz A.05/31/2019 05:53
wonderful
Shazia M.05/31/2019 05:40
https://youtu.be/0V3HPKfBc0k
Sherlito P.05/31/2019 00:23
thank for helping the cubs
Rogeio B.05/30/2019 23:33
Gud job.
Eufemia E.05/30/2019 14:02
kamusta na Bing ？miss you na,ah
Audrey C.05/30/2019 10:06
❤️
Rahmat U.05/30/2019 08:26
V good
Aniamms V.05/30/2019 08:23
I respect you.
Zonia M.05/30/2019 05:52
God bless to all people who helped to this successful job. Well done!! Thank in the name of the cubs!😘😘
Berrefas S.05/30/2019 01:26
it's so cute 😍😍😍
Gurpreet S.05/29/2019 20:21
Good.ok
Flower V.05/29/2019 14:47
تم
Ismene M.05/29/2019 13:42
This collar round their neck won't suffocate them when they get bigger?
Melek D.05/29/2019 06:33
İyi güzel de zavallıların boynundaki o koca kelepçeler ne
La B.05/28/2019 23:30
Amazing job,congratulations!!!