back

Cambodia: Ta Prohm temple's unique atmosphere

Trees sprouting among ruins, roots growing around walls... Welcome to Ta Prohm, one of Angkor's exceptional temples.

01/21/2019 6:18 PM
  • 115.3k
  • 35

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

27 comments

  • Ellyn Z.
    02/09/2019 02:22

    This was my favorite temple in Siem Reap, just stunning ❤️❤️❤️

  • Donna V.
    02/08/2019 21:57

    Was there last week - incredible!

  • Mark W.
    02/01/2019 19:59

    There you go ?

  • ناصر ا.
    01/29/2019 07:13

    OK..HRBALS..FTSTAK..BY..MY..PRVASAR..NASER

  • Marco P.
    01/28/2019 14:54

    tak też będziemy

  • Melania C.
    01/27/2019 23:57

    I was there 11 years ago. Glad that i have seen those trees 😍😍😍

  • Robert O.
    01/27/2019 15:15

    Yes beautiful, awe inspiring. They can't keep up with the degeneration, or they are not. I was there 4 years ago. Too many people, like Macho Pichuu. Like the world, to many people.

  • Ana A.
    01/26/2019 22:33

    Bonitos lugares y templo de Camboya

  • Betty M.
    01/26/2019 11:20

    I was here last December, truly amazing place to see all the Angkor in Sein Pen, Cambodia

  • Ritchie M.
    01/25/2019 17:52

    Are those trees in the banyan tree family

  • Hilary W.
    01/24/2019 16:20

    - memories ☺️

  • Ubax J.
    01/24/2019 07:51

    608}{_?}=[):[(2748!.moo

  • Ubax J.
    01/24/2019 07:50

    Ehcm interview yskelvslvfocpkf up srkbrilrkrkrktjtkfms *3^125

  • Tal R.
    01/23/2019 22:58

    beautiful

  • Effie W.
    01/22/2019 23:17

    Awesome

  • Dale M.
    01/22/2019 18:12

    . Does this bring back wonderful Memories?

  • Lydia R.
    01/22/2019 12:48

    Amazing

  • Stewart H.
    01/22/2019 09:54

    Great job of not filming all the tourists. I’ve never seen so many people in one place. If you can ignore the coach loads of them it’s an amazing temple.

  • Joeri E.
    01/22/2019 06:56

    😉

  • Ana A.
    01/22/2019 05:53

    Hace ya 10 años. Qué fortuna haberlo visto con ustedes. Abrazos muchos