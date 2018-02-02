back
Climate change : Bernie Sanders is mad at Donald Trimp
"Donald Trump, one of the great scientists of our time..." Donald Trump forgot to say two very important words during his State of the Union address and Bernie Sanders can't stand it.
02/02/2018 2:58 PM
- 314.0k
- 1.2k
- 143
119 comments
Thomas T.02/12/2018 01:12
dumbass cunt
Wayne M.02/09/2018 04:12
MAGA Melt Tha Snowflakes....
Wayne M.02/09/2018 04:11
Would some of you Libtards write him a check so he’ll shut the fuck up and go away.. he’s shopping for puppets.. lol
Helen R.02/08/2018 06:10
Frightening; all of this : pitifully sad and frightening.
Adam M.02/07/2018 23:12
Future of our species, not the planet. But otherwise, I'm with you Bernie
Гедас Ш.02/07/2018 21:33
With this bullshit,slowly they going into FREE and clean energy,but we ain't going to get rid of bills my people.
Jason W.02/07/2018 21:21
That's because Donald Trump thinks climate change isn't real
Stephan B.02/07/2018 21:12
I think Bernie has ran past his expiration date.
Ian P.02/07/2018 20:57
It's all B.S. when they are withholding free energy technology..... All of them.... B.S....
Ralph A.02/07/2018 20:56
I like Bernie.
Joe C.02/07/2018 20:35
Piece of shit
Don A.02/07/2018 20:30
Bernie. Climate change happens every 1 second. Stop being a dumbshit.
Brandon H.02/07/2018 20:04
Shut up Bernie. Your so not a factor in anything your own party sabotaged your presidential run. What does that tell you..... Oh yeah besides your brainwashed Communist followers. You don't mean jack to your party or this country.
Cody C.02/07/2018 19:46
Bernie will be dead soon
Hugh M.02/07/2018 18:39
Thank you Bernie
Brett G.02/07/2018 18:30
This is an old fool. Never had any answers to anything he is asked. Wants socialism in this country but and free college tuition but doesn't know where the money is goinf to coming from
Guyllaume G.02/07/2018 18:28
bernie a savage
Jordan H.02/07/2018 18:19
Why does ol’ Bern call it climate change and not global warming? 😂
Daniel-Leo M.02/07/2018 18:17
Should've been president
Craig D.02/07/2018 17:10
The "climate change" mantra is nothing more than a man made justification for massive global taxes. It is not real...at least not in the way they say it is. Chasing the fairy tale will only harm human ingenuity and stifle progress for a brighter tomorrow.