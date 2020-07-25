Could SpongeBob be gay?
Omar F.23 minutes
when I was a kid I grow watching spongbob I didn't care about what sex interest he has all I cared about that he was a fun good kind hearted character even if the cartoon maker say he's a transgender or gay I really don't care it's the person character that matter not there sexual interest not all gay people are good not all transgder are good judge people for there character and why push your aganda into kids cartoons?
Bang B.33 minutes
LGBT is a dumb/immoral community. How can a cartoon be part of it? They were bestfriend not LGBT society. The end of the world is near. Repent now or sorry forever when death coming for you
Paul B.36 minutes
We knew it always said it
Hadji F.39 minutes
Bcz f this comunity.. I hate the 🌈 btfl rainbow colors..
Joanna M.43 minutes
Interesting. I wonder if this could be a case of anti homosexuality being so engrained in our culture that the writers of the shows didn’t even realize it but were modeling them after real life relationships they’ve known that were homosexual but not known to be so? Idk if I described that accurately..
Mirko H.an hour
We Germans knew it long before Sesame Street made it official. Bernie and Ert were part of a Comedy-Show. What did Sesame Street? They sued the production company... 🙄
Roberta M.an hour
Are you?
Aqib M.an hour
....
Hocine R.an hour
Bob if you're reading this I'll love you no matter what ♥️
Hocine R.an hour
No no no, not him..
Tahirah L.an hour
He definitely is we knew this. He is in a complicated relationship with Patrick. And he hooks up with sandy and squidward when they please
Ali A.an hour
fml