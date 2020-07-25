back

Could SpongeBob be gay?

Unbeknownst to many, LGBTQ+ characters have long appeared in kids' media...only, often as the villain. Now, a new generation of cartoons is changing that.

07/25/2020 8:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:19

    Could SpongeBob be gay?

  2. 4:49

    The Lives of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera

  3. 2:21

    Supreme Court federal law bans LGBTQ+ employment discrimination

  4. 5:50

    The life of RuPaul

  5. 5:12

    LGBTQ+ youth impacted by COVID-19 crisis

  6. 3:18

    Larry Kramer, remembered

Arte - il est temps

12 comments

  • Omar F.
    23 minutes

    when I was a kid I grow watching spongbob I didn't care about what sex interest he has all I cared about that he was a fun good kind hearted character even if the cartoon maker say he's a transgender or gay I really don't care it's the person character that matter not there sexual interest not all gay people are good not all transgder are good judge people for there character and why push your aganda into kids cartoons?

  • Bang B.
    33 minutes

    LGBT is a dumb/immoral community. How can a cartoon be part of it? They were bestfriend not LGBT society. The end of the world is near. Repent now or sorry forever when death coming for you

  • Paul B.
    36 minutes

    We knew it always said it

  • Hadji F.
    39 minutes

    Bcz f this comunity.. I hate the 🌈 btfl rainbow colors..

  • Joanna M.
    43 minutes

    Interesting. I wonder if this could be a case of anti homosexuality being so engrained in our culture that the writers of the shows didn’t even realize it but were modeling them after real life relationships they’ve known that were homosexual but not known to be so? Idk if I described that accurately..

  • Mirko H.
    an hour

    We Germans knew it long before Sesame Street made it official. Bernie and Ert were part of a Comedy-Show. What did Sesame Street? They sued the production company... 🙄

  • Roberta M.
    an hour

    Are you?

  • Aqib M.
    an hour

    ....

  • Hocine R.
    an hour

    Bob if you're reading this I'll love you no matter what ♥️

  • Hocine R.
    an hour

    No no no, not him..

  • Tahirah L.
    an hour

    He definitely is we knew this. He is in a complicated relationship with Patrick. And he hooks up with sandy and squidward when they please

  • Ali A.
    an hour

    fml