back

Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares emotional updates from Ukraine

"Dancing With The Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was filming in Kyiv, Ukraine when the Russian invasion began. He's been sharing updates of the situation on his Instagram ...

03/01/2022 8:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:56

    Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares emotional updates from Ukraine

  2. 5:16

    Who are the Klitschko brothers?

  3. 2:23

    Donald Trump on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  4. 2:31

    “We protect each other:” Ukrainian couple takes up arms

  5. 5:30

    The life of Zendaya

  6. 5:15

    Who is Vladimir Putin?

2 comments

  • Martha G.
    23 minutes

    We are all praying for you and everyone there our hearts are with you and I hope you make it back because we love watching you on dancing with the stars

  • Maria R.
    28 minutes

    Wasn’t he the dancer that sat next to us on the plane to cali years ago remember ?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.