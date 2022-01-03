back
Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares emotional updates from Ukraine
"Dancing With The Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was filming in Kyiv, Ukraine when the Russian invasion began. He's been sharing updates of the situation on his Instagram ...
03/01/2022 8:57 PM
Martha G.23 minutes
We are all praying for you and everyone there our hearts are with you and I hope you make it back because we love watching you on dancing with the stars
Maria R.28 minutes
Wasn’t he the dancer that sat next to us on the plane to cali years ago remember ?