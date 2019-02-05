back

Discover the island of Palawan

This island in the Philippines is home to one of the "New7Wonders of Nature". Welcome to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River.

02/05/2019
  • 271.7k
  • 117

Earth

62 comments

  • Jeric U.
    11/05/2019 19:05

    guardate. 😃☺️

  • Arlene N.
    04/03/2019 04:58

    this is where we want us to gooooo

  • Drew G.
    04/01/2019 16:29

    Binturongs are awesome! They're naturally tame and the smell like Cheetos.

  • Fernando R.
    03/30/2019 17:17

    So many beautiful places in our planet and this is one of them!

  • Virginia M.
    03/30/2019 12:04

    Looks amazing

  • Thomas R.
    03/14/2019 02:37

    Oo yan then tapunan nyu din ng basura hah? Gaya ng El Nido.

  • Tom L.
    03/12/2019 17:43

    we need to go .

  • Kevin K.
    03/11/2019 08:17

    I wonder what that water cow thing tastes like..

  • John R.
    03/10/2019 18:19

    The island also has a muslim insurgency problem.

  • Michiko N.
    03/10/2019 05:46

    Shared

  • Dixie H.
    03/08/2019 00:42

    Love this page.

  • Monica R.
    03/07/2019 07:38

    STOP PUTTING SACRED PLACES ON FACEBOOK THAT AREN'T SCREW Up BY HUMANS!!!! PLEASE DON'T ⛔

  • Ed G.
    03/05/2019 21:46

    Makes you want to go

  • Geancarlos C.
    03/03/2019 00:18

    beautiful maravilhoso

  • Astrid W.
    02/28/2019 23:59

    you guys are not all that far from here, are you?

  • Khmer A.
    02/28/2019 03:09

    ចង់ទៅលេងតែមិនថាទៅដល់ឬអត់ ហួសពេលហើយ

  • Ole S.
    02/25/2019 04:14

    Been there , Done that ,,

  • Judith L.
    02/23/2019 22:30

    I’m sure you and John will visit here!

  • Douglas W.
    02/23/2019 20:59

    I was their 2017, beautiful !

  • Edita B.
    02/23/2019 19:03

    , , this is where I want to go with you.