back

Divers stumbled upon an extremely rare giant squid egg

Rare footage of a giant squid egg found by three divers in Norwegian waters. And it’s actually more than that…

10/23/2019 12:28 PM
  • 1.5m
  • 1.1k

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

454 comments

  • Abhisek S.
    3 days

    Awesome! Lucky that Mamma Squid was not around

  • Jyne L.
    12/11/2019 03:00

    Basin ga exist gyud. Sugoi!!!!

  • Jeia A.
    12/10/2019 09:24

    Fascinating ✨

  • Tara L.
    12/07/2019 20:44

    wow

  • Simon L.
    12/07/2019 09:28

    looks fake as shit but i believe dragons(or something similar) still exist so i’ll bite

  • Debbie H.
    12/05/2019 15:46

    !

  • Angelo B.
    12/01/2019 05:53

    Anyone here feel like popping it

  • Barbara S.
    11/29/2019 04:00

    Wow

  • Prish H.
    11/28/2019 22:50

    Amazing!

  • Thea L.
    11/28/2019 15:20

    fuck no, ain’t going back to the beach again 😂

  • Kinley S.
    11/28/2019 03:19

    mermaid.

  • Charlie R.
    11/26/2019 10:46

    maybe there’s more 😱

  • Lucky E.
    11/26/2019 10:32

    Colossal squids

  • April M.
    11/26/2019 01:54

    Take it,raise it. Then,RELEASE THE KRAKEN!

  • Rebecca C.
    11/25/2019 00:33

    don't say it, don't say it. Me : pop it 🙈

  • Melina D.
    11/24/2019 17:22

    NOICEEEEEEEEEEEE

  • Suraya L.
    11/23/2019 14:54

    Hoe big is the mom, then?

  • Nicomarc R.
    11/23/2019 14:17

    Krakens

  • Christina E.
    11/23/2019 05:02

    😱

  • Dp K.
    11/23/2019 04:55

    wow!!!