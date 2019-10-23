Divers stumbled upon an extremely rare giant squid egg

Rare footage of a giant squid egg found by three divers in Norwegian waters. And it’s actually more than that…
454 comments
Abhisek S.3 days
Awesome! Lucky that Mamma Squid was not around
Jyne L.12/11/2019 03:00
Basin ga exist gyud. Sugoi!!!!
Jeia A.12/10/2019 09:24
Fascinating ✨
Tara L.12/07/2019 20:44
wow
Simon L.12/07/2019 09:28
looks fake as shit but i believe dragons(or something similar) still exist so i’ll bite
Debbie H.12/05/2019 15:46
!
Angelo B.12/01/2019 05:53
Anyone here feel like popping it
Barbara S.11/29/2019 04:00
Wow
Prish H.11/28/2019 22:50
Amazing!
Thea L.11/28/2019 15:20
fuck no, ain’t going back to the beach again 😂
Kinley S.11/28/2019 03:19
mermaid.
Charlie R.11/26/2019 10:46
maybe there’s more 😱
Lucky E.11/26/2019 10:32
Colossal squids
April M.11/26/2019 01:54
Take it,raise it. Then,RELEASE THE KRAKEN!
Rebecca C.11/25/2019 00:33
don't say it, don't say it. Me : pop it 🙈
Melina D.11/24/2019 17:22
NOICEEEEEEEEEEEE
Suraya L.11/23/2019 14:54
Hoe big is the mom, then?
Nicomarc R.11/23/2019 14:17
Krakens
Christina E.11/23/2019 05:02
😱
Dp K.11/23/2019 04:55
wow!!!