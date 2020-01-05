back
DIY: How to make your own dishwasher detergent
DIY: Making your own dishwater detergent 🍽️ It's better for the environment, and cheaper too. With La Maison du Zéro Déchet
01/05/2020 9:58 AM
6 comments
Astrid V.6 hours
😇
Ree L.15 hours
I want my clothes to smell like a unicorns ass. You cant make that at home.
Florence C.20 hours
You don't need a dishwasher.
Maria L.a day
Ahora nadie se preocupa por eso, al ritmo que estamos viviendo
建仁寺a day
Il faut arrêter de dire aux gens que c'est vraiment écolo : ok pour le zéro déchet d'emballage mais vous savez qui produit les intrants? Allez donc visiter les sites de production... Chapeau pour le port des gants lors du tuto de préparation !
Brut nature3 days
Find more tips on and . Marie and Marion are both volunteers with .