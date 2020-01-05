back

DIY: How to make your own dishwasher detergent

DIY: Making your own dishwater detergent 🍽️ It's better for the environment, and cheaper too. With La Maison du Zéro Déchet

01/05/2020 9:58 AM
6 comments

  • Astrid V.
    6 hours

    😇

  • Ree L.
    15 hours

    I want my clothes to smell like a unicorns ass. You cant make that at home.

  • Florence C.
    20 hours

    You don't need a dishwasher.

  • Maria L.
    a day

    Ahora nadie se preocupa por eso, al ritmo que estamos viviendo

  • 建仁寺
    a day

    Il faut arrêter de dire aux gens que c'est vraiment écolo : ok pour le zéro déchet d'emballage mais vous savez qui produit les intrants? Allez donc visiter les sites de production... Chapeau pour le port des gants lors du tuto de préparation !

  • Brut nature
    3 days

    Find more tips on and . Marie and Marion are both volunteers with .