back

DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper

DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper. Here is an introduction to the Japanese art of furoshiki. 🎁

12/22/2018 10:09 AM
  • 3.2m
  • 1.2k

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

683 comments

  • Senem T.
    12/06/2019 16:54

    😍

  • Lydia M.
    11/19/2019 17:45

    We reuse gift wrap, bags and bows. We also use material to stitch or sew a quick bag together. It’s part of the gift for them to reuse. We give them back and forth between the family. I like the no sew idea too!! Perfect for hubby and for my daughter who don’t sew, yet! 😉

  • Armstrong V.
    11/17/2019 11:49

    : nos emballages « serviettes » sont trop écolos en fait 😂

  • Kai S.
    10/15/2019 10:28

    🤔

  • Sabrina M.
    10/08/2019 18:00

    coole Idee... Tücher, Stoffe..... 👌🏽

  • Sharon L.
    08/29/2019 13:30

    👌🏼

  • Teena R.
    08/22/2019 06:35

    👍

  • Lynette S.
    08/14/2019 09:20

    Fantastic ideas. You could share the same price of material between friends and families for decades...making it a special shared price of wrapping material. Take a picture each time it is used and scrapbook its history

  • Nazmul H.
    06/08/2019 08:30

    Yes ... that's lovely idea ....

  • Louise O.
    04/03/2019 08:36

    pour quand on perd tous les couvercles de tup

  • Vanessa F.
    03/20/2019 09:37

    maybe we should tey this for xmas-need a trip to Spotlight again

  • Rachel M.
    03/19/2019 18:23

    !

  • Clarissa C.
    03/19/2019 18:14

    Learned this as a child from my Dad.

  • Jenny C.
    03/19/2019 16:45

    xx

  • Anne C.
    03/15/2019 09:00

    I made some simple bags that could be used for groceries after Christmas

  • Jenny S.
    03/13/2019 10:27

    Love it x

  • Alexandra L.
    03/12/2019 23:50

    le prochain cadeau que tu offriras je veux une photo du papier cadeau 😂

  • Susi B.
    03/09/2019 21:02

    Furoshiki! Recycleable fabric giftwrap! Lovely idea.

  • Renee N.
    03/09/2019 17:50

    Deze bedoelde ik :)

  • Autumn C.
    03/08/2019 15:19

    something to think about...reduce, reuse. We do this a lot with bags...but the paper needs to be upgraded or recycled.