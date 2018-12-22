back
DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper
DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper. Here is an introduction to the Japanese art of furoshiki. 🎁
12/22/2018 10:09 AM
Lydia M.11/19/2019 17:45
We reuse gift wrap, bags and bows. We also use material to stitch or sew a quick bag together. It’s part of the gift for them to reuse. We give them back and forth between the family. I like the no sew idea too!! Perfect for hubby and for my daughter who don’t sew, yet! 😉
: nos emballages « serviettes » sont trop écolos en fait 😂
Lynette S.08/14/2019 09:20
Fantastic ideas. You could share the same price of material between friends and families for decades...making it a special shared price of wrapping material. Take a picture each time it is used and scrapbook its history
Nazmul H.06/08/2019 08:30
Yes ... that's lovely idea ....
Clarissa C.03/19/2019 18:14
Learned this as a child from my Dad.
Anne C.03/15/2019 09:00
I made some simple bags that could be used for groceries after Christmas
Susi B.03/09/2019 21:02
Furoshiki! Recycleable fabric giftwrap! Lovely idea.
Autumn C.03/08/2019 15:19
something to think about...reduce, reuse. We do this a lot with bags...but the paper needs to be upgraded or recycled.