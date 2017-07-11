back

Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian contact

Donald Trump Jr. admitted he met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer... But only after months of the Trump team saying they had no Russian contact.

07/11/2017 6:18 PM
  • 137.2k
  • 77

And even more

  1. Will Equal Rights Amendment finally pass?

  2. Trump's favorite impressions

  3. Clinton/Trump impeachment comparison

  4. Democratic Debate Best Zingers

  5. The Déjà vu Debate

  6. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

58 comments

  • Brenda Z.
    07/13/2017 06:36

    let the president do his term stop bitching america

  • Robby D.
    07/12/2017 16:31

    no-one cares

  • Moises R.
    07/12/2017 15:44

    CORRUPTORS.......

  • Lilly B.
    07/12/2017 15:25

    Donald jr is literally the person to tell you that you're the only one he's seeing, come to find out he's been flirting with your whole crew.

  • Khang K.
    07/12/2017 14:28

    https://www.google.com/amp/amp.usatoday.com/story/378730001/

  • Brian B.
    07/12/2017 13:56

    Funny, the lawyer said she had nothing to do with the Kremlin.....

  • Charlie C.
    07/12/2017 12:48

    Wow look at all these silly trumptards trying to protect their leader. Silly bastards! Ignorant bastards!

  • Jason W.
    07/12/2017 11:37

    Sure they're liars but if you can't make a case that someone actually altered votes or fabricated votes or stopped people from voting then this is just tabloid news and it belongs on tmz or some publisher like that.

  • Mike H.
    07/12/2017 11:30

    The lawyer was not connected to the Russian government nor ever worked for them.

  • Hna J.
    07/12/2017 11:16

    Liar liar pants on fire 🔥!

  • Malik S.
    07/12/2017 10:35

    Amazing how a lot of you know who knew about the meeting and what was discussed. It's almost as if you were actually there.

  • Luis D.
    07/12/2017 08:53

    Our modern Manchurian Candidate.

  • Jermie T.
    07/12/2017 06:56

    Russians??

  • Ijah N.
    07/12/2017 06:49

    😂

  • Hugo Y.
    07/12/2017 06:24

    Tower

  • Jacqueline R.
    07/12/2017 06:17

    Ewwww ugly as family like father and sons 😖🤢

  • Painu V.
    07/12/2017 05:57

    How is she Kremlin connected? Please tell me.

  • Angel R.
    07/12/2017 04:02

    As far as I'm concern Hillary and Donald Trump should be in jail but you morons are playing "who deserves it the most".

  • Ralph J.
    07/12/2017 02:57

    NOT Kremlin connected, by the way.

  • Jason O.
    07/12/2017 02:52

    Russians trying to meddle with the election and Russians telling Trump campaign some "dirt" on Hillary. I don't know if it's just me but those sound like two completely different 🤔🤔things?????