Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian contact

Donald Trump Jr. admitted he met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer... \nBut only after months of the Trump team saying they had no Russian contact.
Brenda Z.07/13/2017 06:36
let the president do his term stop bitching america
Robby D.07/12/2017 16:31
no-one cares
Moises R.07/12/2017 15:44
CORRUPTORS.......
Lilly B.07/12/2017 15:25
Donald jr is literally the person to tell you that you're the only one he's seeing, come to find out he's been flirting with your whole crew.
Khang K.07/12/2017 14:28
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.usatoday.com/story/378730001/
Brian B.07/12/2017 13:56
Funny, the lawyer said she had nothing to do with the Kremlin.....
Charlie C.07/12/2017 12:48
Wow look at all these silly trumptards trying to protect their leader. Silly bastards! Ignorant bastards!
Jason W.07/12/2017 11:37
Sure they're liars but if you can't make a case that someone actually altered votes or fabricated votes or stopped people from voting then this is just tabloid news and it belongs on tmz or some publisher like that.
Mike H.07/12/2017 11:30
The lawyer was not connected to the Russian government nor ever worked for them.
Hna J.07/12/2017 11:16
Liar liar pants on fire 🔥!
Malik S.07/12/2017 10:35
Amazing how a lot of you know who knew about the meeting and what was discussed. It's almost as if you were actually there.
Luis D.07/12/2017 08:53
Our modern Manchurian Candidate.
Jermie T.07/12/2017 06:56
Russians??
Ijah N.07/12/2017 06:49
😂
Hugo Y.07/12/2017 06:24
Tower
Jacqueline R.07/12/2017 06:17
Ewwww ugly as family like father and sons 😖🤢
Painu V.07/12/2017 05:57
How is she Kremlin connected? Please tell me.
Angel R.07/12/2017 04:02
As far as I'm concern Hillary and Donald Trump should be in jail but you morons are playing "who deserves it the most".
Ralph J.07/12/2017 02:57
NOT Kremlin connected, by the way.
Jason O.07/12/2017 02:52
Russians trying to meddle with the election and Russians telling Trump campaign some "dirt" on Hillary. I don't know if it's just me but those sound like two completely different 🤔🤔things?????