Eric Trump interview

"They come after us, viciously." \nEric Trump complained about the hate his family is receiving since his father got elected.
Patrick H.06/14/2019 08:59
TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
Thanh S.06/13/2019 13:30
Manners trump grab women...and talk on public
Debra L.01/30/2019 21:16
Your dad set the tone for ignorance and hate. Grow up Eric and stay out of politics!!!!
Eberhard E.06/22/2018 09:58
Poor little rich boy
Betty F.06/20/2018 17:49
So Sad,..
Laura M.06/19/2018 00:34
Well said Eric.
Cynthia W.06/18/2018 22:27
So accurate and painful for me to see such hurt on his face!
Sandy B.06/18/2018 21:46
You get what you give.
Kathleen F.06/18/2018 14:22
Eric is dead right society today and it's not just here in the United States it's all over the world see we are in the end times and the Bible talks about this in the end times when people will be lovers of self and they will be haters of everybody else Brothers will turn against brothers sisters mothers fathers dad's everyone because everyone will view them self as more important and as far as our president he is our president and your president whether you like it or not president Trump is doing an awesome job nobody is perfect I myself am not perfect there was only one person in this world that was perfect and we crucified him the world is not going to get better it's going to become worse the Democrats only care about themselves and so do the Liberals and I know I'll get Flack for this but I really don't care I am a born-again Christian I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and he is coming back and that has a lot to do with everything that's going on in the world the world as we know it is going to end soon but it's really sad to watch how our country can continue to beat up our president and assault his family verbally and they think it's right but it's wrong president Trump has done an outstanding job of turning around all the crap that Obama put on our country he's trying to strengthen our country and protect us and he's not even taking a salary oh yes and Obama doubled his salary and he actually did nothing for our country I asked that the angels in heaven would protect our president protect his family and his cabinet members in the name of Jesus and guess what people he will be elected again in 2020 it has been prophesize and you can't beat the Lord because if you want something done it will happen
Karissa K.06/18/2018 09:02
We do live in a cruel world where people think it's okay to harass an entire family just because they don't like Trump. What do you expect him to do? Not defend his family? No I didn't vote for Trump. I didn't vote at all but I'm not going to be so petty.
Jo A.06/17/2018 22:43
Sounds right
Mary D.06/17/2018 12:20
BEST PRESIDENT THIS COUNTRY HAS EVER HAD!!!!! KEEP MAKING THOSE LIBERALS AND DEMONCRATS CRY!!! TRUMP 2020!!! 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Mary D.06/17/2018 12:20
Seth F.06/17/2018 12:19
Eric is a trophy hunter. He doesn’t get to talk about cruelty.
Paul P.06/16/2018 20:56
Most of the libs should of been aborted and flushed !!!
Donna L.06/16/2018 20:26
Some of us truly care about the Trump family and pray for you all. MAGA🇺🇸
Nancy W.06/16/2018 17:59
Pray for them people that got the devil in them
Peter B.06/16/2018 12:55
I am with you trump
Argelia A.06/15/2018 21:50
Go wric tell them like it is they are so poor knowledge and they realy don't love this country the only love the power they have in thw Government sad.
Jeanine D.06/15/2018 02:32
Stfu you Nazi look a like