back

First Woman to Reign at Medieval Times

The queen rules the kingdom! For the first time ever, a woman is sitting on the throne at Medieval Times. 👑👸

09/16/2018 7:01 PM
  • 156.1k
  • 15

And even more

  1. Sexist lecture stirs Belgian university

  2. Polytechnique Massacre, 30 Years Later

  3. The Life of Soccer Superstar Megan Rapinoe

  4. If I Were A Swedish Woman...

  5. Tracking Femicide in America

  6. Top 5 Things Women Pay More For Than Men

11 comments

  • Imran K.
    09/27/2018 08:57

    Hi queen I love you plz cal mi this nambr 03028886525

  • Ikram U.
    09/26/2018 03:38

    Very nice and good

  • ابو ع.
    09/25/2018 15:02

    هي الاسنده مالتكم كلها من ذرية الحمير صادره

  • Ahmad A.
    09/25/2018 12:58

    hi

  • عبدالسلام ع.
    09/24/2018 02:47

    افضل من الراجل تعرف حقوق الناس

  • Nazir I.
    09/21/2018 23:26

    Merhaba

  • Sonia J.
    09/19/2018 13:34

    Afrika soumal yemen porma palastin meur de fin

  • Sonia J.
    09/19/2018 13:33

    Ffffffffffff

  • Ali R.
    09/18/2018 16:58

    my name is ali rae do you wanna go with me on date

  • Val H.
    09/16/2018 20:31

    we should go

  • Balal M.
    09/16/2018 19:34

    I am not a history maker although the scenerio is absolutely necessary in order to make a difference between life and lounch I am trying to protect my girl and I will!