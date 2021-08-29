Food delivery workers share their horror stories

Inside the extreme world of body suspension
Meddy D.4 hours
Entitled
Kyle B.4 hours
Y'all be pissed if you delivered food in Australia. No tipping. We should all take a page from the Book of Australia
Azarah E.5 hours
WHAT ARE YOU DOING DELIVERING FOR A STORE / DELIVERY SERVICE THAT DOESNT PAY FOR YOUR GAS / WEAR AND TEAR ???? SMFH
Kimberli T.14 hours
Why people don’t answer the door: 1) it’s COVID and they are limiting exposure or they have it and don’t want to expose you. 2) They are on the toilet. 3) They are stuck on a work call. There are many reasons that have nothing to do with our value of our delivery persons. It’s not personal. You’re busy and have other deliveries. Go make that bread and don’t worry about why they didn’t answer the door.
سيد ف.17 hours
I mean c'mon, the price itself is different when you ordering the food directly and when it delivered, there's service charge there for the delivery, so why should I be obliged to tip you?
Zharah Z.20 hours
american and their tip😂
Maeve A.a day
I always tip a few dollars, but some people really don't deserve it. Just today my DoorDash driver decided it was a good idea to open my front door and tried to step in to put the food in my kitchen instead of following the written instructions to leave it on the porch.
Sanne v.a day
Be happy you get tipped. It's non existing here in europe
Sally B.2 days
It's not the customer's job to pay an employees salary.
Jane F.2 days
I don’t order food or anything delivered, but I can see why ppl wouldn’t want to pay for the food/items, taxes, delivery fee, AND tip/tip a lot? I mean, if you make a good living, I suppose u should probably tip and help low wage workers. But I don’t know if everyone who has their food/things delivered make good money.
Ahsaan S.2 days
Tip is optional not mandatory
Alex J.2 days
I work part time delivering food, I don't mind if cx don't tip me as long as I get paid, i'm cool 👌
Edgardo E.2 days
WTF you have delivery charges!😂
Peth K.3 days
I don't tip, I'll never tip. I am not your boss. He has to pay you. Not me. I'm already paying him to pay you.
Shahzaib A.3 days
Why don't you start begging outside malls?
Roxanne L.3 days
Riders in philippines will say they sont have change.
Abi R.3 days
Not to worry. Your difficulties and sufferings had been heard and registered. Since you are not happy with earning the promised salary and insist on mandatory tip which supposed to be voluntary, the world of engineers is currently working on driverless cars and delivery vehicle including delivery drones and stuff. They will be a common sight in another five years and you will never have to worry about the tip. BECAUSE YOU WILL NO LONGER HAS A JOB 😊👍
Xander M.3 days
So clock in somewhere 😉
Pacman Q.3 days
But again why should I tip someone for something I'm fully capable of doing myself... Dwight shrute law lol
Pacman Q.3 days
Then get a regular job and not a job you can tell your patented you have one but onlywork a total of 5 hours a week