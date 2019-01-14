Fox Host Asks Trump If He Was a Russian Agent

Is Trump working for Russia? A Fox News host asked him and he didn't exactly say no. 👀🇷🇺
82 comments
Ashley L.01/25/2019 15:08
This sounds sketchy
Fred M.01/25/2019 07:33
So far...
Joshua H.01/24/2019 07:29
So many angry people and no common sense to be found anywhere.
Barb B.01/24/2019 05:44
Arrest soon
Nelson M.01/22/2019 13:56
Behind close doors TRUMP IS not looking out for the FOOLS THAT VOTED FOR him.he is to busy making deals with russia for his own interest.
Patty E.01/21/2019 23:40
A simple “no” would have sufficed
Minda B.01/21/2019 23:22
People see him but Democrats are worse!
Guillermo G.01/21/2019 00:12
Hillary was right Russian puppet
Kora S.01/20/2019 17:38
he rambles a lot. just come out w an answer
Edward S.01/20/2019 11:26
Can't wait for the attorney general of N.Y. to lock up the whole sorry was family
Robert W.01/20/2019 08:06
https://www.facebook.com/240037136823872/posts/327082714785980/
Robert W.01/20/2019 08:00
Fake news and such a false narrative. Okay for Hillary to sell uranium? C’mon!!!
Nelson M.01/19/2019 15:29
Most of the law enforcement voted for trump knowing That this FAKE PRES. Was taking orders from PUTIN and now they are still backing him up.trumps MISTAKE was to attack the f.b.i. TRUMP IS A traitor.
Sally T.01/19/2019 00:47
He didn't say no.let that sink in
Sharon P.01/19/2019 00:35
THEY ARE LOVERS, HE CANT KEEP HIS HANDS OFF OF HIM.
David T.01/18/2019 21:24
Hey the 1980s called they want their foreign policies back hahahaha
Bret T.01/17/2019 12:18
Trump 2020!!!!
Abraham Y.01/16/2019 15:38
Trump works for his country.Obama was a foreign agent. It's on record that he revealed plane movements to ISIS terrorists in Syria. It's on record that he airlifted plane load of Euros and gold to terror state Iran during the final days of his presidency. Obama and and the intelligence services invented the hoax of Russian collusion. FBI is still having Obama's men No wonder Kennedy appointed his own brother, Robert, as attorney general. Obama's CIA and FBI bribed the infamous British spy Steele of M16 to produce a fake dossier to delegitimize Trump's election. To create a false and scandalous story, he had paid street prostitutes in Moscow to record doctored statements. Brennan, Clapper and Comey prepared a file by including this fake dossier and presented it with much fanfare to Obama and Trump, the president elect, to give official recognition to all the false documents. But their treacherous plan to delegitimize Trump's election backfired when Trump was officially made president after the inauguration. What has Putin got to do with American election? It's common knowledge that Americans (not Russians) stood in long lines on November 6, 2016 and voted to elect a president. Putin didn't bribe the American voters.
Jon S.01/16/2019 14:18
a simple yes or no question and he turned it into a minute talk.