Frogmouths are often confused with tree branches
This funny-looking bird may not be good at flying, but it's an expert at hiding. 👀
08/28/2019 4:43 PMupdated: 08/28/2019 6:37 PM
70 comments
Thuchindra P.09/27/2019 12:13
A SNEAKY UNDERCOVER BIRDIE!!!! FBI AND CIA COULD NEVER 💯🔥
AhSan A.09/26/2019 18:24
Beautiful ma sha Allah
Mary T.09/19/2019 17:13
I live in an area of trees and 1/4 acre blocks. After dark, the tawny frogmouth loves to sit on the TV aerial as it is the highest point in the area. From there it can survey 2 or 3 backyards as well as mine. When it spies some tasty little creature it will swoop down and catch it. I have never seen them during daylight. My trees are not indigenous to the area so I am guessing it nests somewhere else. Great little birds.
David M.09/10/2019 16:49
I've never seen one before,
Gary W.09/10/2019 13:21
Mixed of black crow and owl !!!
Ritu R.09/07/2019 07:58
yeah
Asmadihalim09/07/2019 07:44
Ya .yg turun di jalan belakang rmh
Jayabalan S.09/06/2019 03:04
So CUTE
Janet E.09/04/2019 03:40
they use that beak to catch a lot of mice.
Sarah L.09/01/2019 04:23
Standing in my backyard right now admiring our resident pair. Wish I could share a picture of them
Brian G.09/01/2019 03:54
Owl
Arafath M.09/01/2019 01:53
Indonesia,on sumatra island is many kind of this bird.. look so cute
Sabina S.09/01/2019 01:33
Thanks for the video. Very interesting and enjoyable.
Silvia G.09/01/2019 00:48
Preciosa, asombrosa.
احمد ع.09/01/2019 00:09
كان هذا النوع متواجد عندنا فى الاْردن و للأسف الشديد لم اشاهده منذ اكثر من خمسة عشر سنة فائته وهو من الطيور الماهرة فى التخفي و يتغذى على الحشرات و العوالق بفتح فمه دون ابداء اي حركة منه اتمنى انه لم ينقرض لأنني كنت أراقب مناطقه مدافعاً عنه
Ceci R.08/31/2019 22:49
miraaaaa
Anas M.08/31/2019 22:20
Praises to his Almighty God
Ninfa S.08/31/2019 22:16
C llama urutau en paraguay
Archie P.08/31/2019 22:05
Also in South America
Khamis G.08/31/2019 20:31
أبو النوم ... هذه أسمه عندنا