From Army Paratrooper to Aerobatic Helicopter Pilot
This former Army paratrooper makes a living doing flips and spins in a helicopter — and he's only one of five people in the world licensed to do so. 🚁🌀
Aaron Fitzgerald Red Bull Pilot
Aaron Fitzgerald is one of 5 certified sports aerobatic helicopter pilots in the world and a helicopter pilot for Red Bull’s The Flying Bulls. Fitzgerald also has an aerial production company that digitally records helicopter stunts and scenes for movie flicks. But before getting into helicopter piloting, Fitzgerald was a paratrooper in the Army and trained to fly after leaving the military.
The Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter is an MBB BO-105, a multipurpose light twin-engine German model introduced in 1970 and known for a “hingeless” rotor design that gives it high maneuverability, fast climbing performance, and resistance to rollovers when hovering near the ground. The rotor head, to which the blades are attached, is milled from a solid block of titanium rather than multiple mechanisms, skipping the hinges that normally allow the blades to bounce up and down to absorb aerodynamic forces. In its place, the little helo’s blades are designed to be more flexible. This design is simpler and therefore more dependable, but the significant bit here is that this setup allows for more precise flying. The shortage of up and down blade movement at the rotor head limits the “play” in the control stick, giving the pilot more granular control of the helicopter.
His own military training being a veteran, from noted aerobatic pilots Rainer Wilke and Blacky Schwarz early in his career, has indeed paid off. Fans who missed the topsy-turvy performance over Manhattan last weekend—or just want more of the same—will have a second chance to see it in action this weekend, along with Red Bull Air Force’s skydivers, base-jumpers, and wing-suit fliers. Also on the docket: The US Air Force Thunderbirds. We hear they can go upside-down too.
This is Fitzgerald’s advice for anyone who wants to fly:
Brut.
- 3.8m
- 28.1k
- 582
340 comments
Anuj R.09/02/2019 05:12
Atul Bartwal
Saber D.08/31/2019 12:21
جميل سلم اليكم خيراليكم تمن معكم جميل سلم اليكم خيراليكم الله معكم
Nguyễn B.08/31/2019 12:01
Vãi lồn gắt :'(
Gokul G.08/31/2019 11:47
Good joob
Jhairie J.08/31/2019 11:41
i can do that in gta 5 xd
Asif J.08/31/2019 11:29
Superb
Md J.08/31/2019 10:24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqsq_ksybBE
Larbi H.08/31/2019 10:21
sahbi fi khtrk
Atmane Z.08/31/2019 10:02
tayra ta3 bilal 😂😂😂😂😂
Binod M.08/31/2019 08:34
He does look like "the ant man" or doesn't he?🤔🤔😂 anyway that was great maneuvering ❤
အင္ ဂ.08/31/2019 06:28
Amazing skill.
Anthony L.08/31/2019 06:19
AIRBORNE!!!
Andriansyah08/31/2019 02:56
i can do this., but in Grand Theft auto
Vladimir D.08/30/2019 23:07
usted podría hacerme esa cosita? Y cambiamos el paisaje de la estatua de la libertad por la chimenea de Andrés🇩🇴🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
Etzael L.08/30/2019 21:49
.
Monday J.08/30/2019 20:46
good
J H.08/30/2019 20:30
very spectacular and wonderful👌🏻☺️
J H.08/30/2019 20:30
very spectacular and wonderful👌🏻☺️
Krishna D.08/30/2019 16:38
Omg bto
FarHan R.08/30/2019 16:25
I feel these things harder in gta v