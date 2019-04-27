back

Goose barnacles: a strange and edible life form

Goose barnacles can be found everywhere on the planet. And despite their strange appearance, they are edible.

04/27/2019 3:58 PM
18 comments

  • Rhonda S.
    05/01/2019 03:51

    show Zaida

  • Marilyn J.
    04/30/2019 23:35

    Gross

  • Mike S.
    04/30/2019 23:32

    pewww is this what you encountered ?!

  • Louise D.
    04/30/2019 18:22

    And don't tell China!!!!

  • سيف ص.
    04/30/2019 17:57

  • Sheila S.
    04/30/2019 17:07

    Something I want to try but never found them on a menu yet

  • الروضه ا.
    04/30/2019 15:04

    سبحان الله الخالق العظيم القادر على كل شئ سبحان الله وبحمده سبحان الله العظيم

  • Sebastien J.
    04/29/2019 12:15

    The new gta music sounds great!

  • Rose C.
    04/29/2019 10:09

    scary.......

  • Ax L.
    04/28/2019 17:55

    and leave em the fuck alone

  • Fenna K.
    04/28/2019 16:31

    komen deze je bekend voor??🥴

  • Dina M.
    04/28/2019 11:24

    amazing!!

  • Anja K.
    04/28/2019 08:35

    I think I just found out what we ate that night in Lisabon 😅

  • Anja S.
    04/28/2019 02:49

    Are they plants or animals?

  • Martin T.
    04/27/2019 20:04

    "they are edible." You serious?

  • Robert M.
    04/27/2019 19:38

    are mutiple of them called geese barnacles

  • Ly L.
    04/27/2019 19:14

    Reminds me of Dune!!! now we can eat the worm monsters

  • Sofia P.
    04/27/2019 17:31

    They are very tasty too...