Handshake Power

You don't F#%@ with France! Trump just lost his title of King Of Handshakes.
45 comments
Luis R.05/29/2017 05:50
😂😂😂
Robert H.05/28/2017 06:20
Excuse me Mr Trump, could I please have my hand back. And I must say you have such tiny soft hands.
Zach S.05/27/2017 14:40
Watch out for France 😂😂😂 said nobody ever 😂
Jordan R.05/27/2017 06:38
LOL
Jake L.05/27/2017 04:44
Lol 911 likes😂😂😂
Lysbeth G.05/27/2017 04:16
bruh
Matthew R.05/27/2017 04:08
Doooooooood
George D.05/27/2017 03:08
hahah
Jade W.05/27/2017 02:56
😂😂😂 whyy does he dooooo this hahaha
Bdk V.05/27/2017 01:23
lmao
Dino P.05/27/2017 01:08
Elvir Karahodzic
Jordan R.05/27/2017 00:59
What a shame to America
Rachel C.05/26/2017 22:13
cringe
Matthew L.05/26/2017 20:19
hell yea I bet that's also how he grabs pussy
Israel G.05/26/2017 19:34
what you where telling me about
Joey F.05/26/2017 19:21
Kyle Wallenhorst
Abbi H.05/26/2017 19:12
Luis Garcia 😂 😂
Daniel J.05/26/2017 18:57
They call that a win?
Kevin K.05/26/2017 18:53
Apparently you can beat someone's hand shake lol
Eddy G.05/26/2017 18:41
andi verg