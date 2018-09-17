back
Harrison Ford on tackling climate change
During a climate change summit, actor Harrison Ford took aim at authorities' inaction.
09/17/2018 4:23 PM
- 1.8m
- 10.4k
- 465
366 comments
Gloria L.10/02/2019 04:05
show this to Diego please 😘
Gaz K.09/18/2019 15:33
Millions more people on the planet all consuming ..Its simple mathematics..if this cant be understood ...fucking hell ,there's no hope..
Sydne O.08/31/2019 06:24
Lololo conservatives are all for science and sciences. After all, GOD created science and all that science is about.. GOD made forces that produce weather and he controls EVERYTHING. Even the weather!
Harry R.08/27/2019 11:51
Swear he's got a collection of private jets and helicopters?
Heather J.04/29/2019 12:35
Hey Harrison Ford how abut you fuck off and stay in your country and stop telling US CANADIANS whats what you over rated, out of touch, Illuminati shill fuctard-you are an actor not a saint..LOSER
Madus M.01/08/2019 06:11
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2038858412837356&id=100001396509423
Robert K.12/27/2018 00:57
Stick to acting. How much carbon dioxide did your private jet emit on your trip so that you can lecture us plebs?
Gabriel G.12/12/2018 12:34
Fuck climate change! Stop listening to holywood assholes who tell you to do something and live their lives exactly the opposite way. Big bullshitters!
Chris L.12/07/2018 11:38
Meat industry is the biggest threat to the climate yet they always tend to leave that out. If we stopped feeding cattle we could also end starvation by sending that grain to starving children but didn't hear anything about that either. Just another paid actor fueling a ridiculous agenda.
John W.11/26/2018 23:17
Say Ford!!!...where is your credintuals and PHD or Masters in Climatology as an expert??...Ops...you don't have any....Good acting though..hahaha😀😀😀😀😳😳
Mark B.11/26/2018 13:07
All his words are LIES!!!
Refreshing H.11/26/2018 12:21
This man is an actor. Let that sink in.
John M.11/26/2018 00:52
who makes more sense him or dt
Emma M.11/20/2018 21:51
Yeah mate. You are part of the deep state who MOLESTS CHILDREN!!! I think I will find my ‘science’ elsewhere thanks!! Like from those who are not PAID TO ACT!!!! Cannot believe anyone believes an ACTOR!!! 🙄🙄🙄😂😂
Bartek K.11/16/2018 12:52
"Stop Giving power to people, who don't believe in science, or worse than that, pretend they don't believe in science" I agree, mr. Harrison , we should get rid of SJW and feminists from universities. Gender studies should cease to exist because GS are based on anecdotal evidence, rumors and ordinary nonsense that contradicts scientific facts. And all teachers who think that "Science is a social construct" should not have the right to be a teacher and we should use their methods, ie to fire them and send false accusations about them to other universities and schools to make sure that they will never get a job in this profession.
Jan N.11/15/2018 14:58
Bring George Bush who believes in destroying nature
Ralph W.11/14/2018 20:27
and after all he actually is Indiana Jones. :)
Andrew S.11/12/2018 15:10
The climate change we are seeing now is quite normal. We have been here before with the recent warmer roman /medieval warm periods.Co2 is not driving global warming- more likely the other way round.China /india etc are not going to reduce their emissions anyway.Also global warming due to flatulent and belching cattle-what a joke.
Mindy B.11/11/2018 22:31
He is correct and amazing!
Nicholas P.11/11/2018 20:34
Another words, do not vote for Republicans!