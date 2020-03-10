back
Have gender reveal parties gone too far?
They've ended in injuries, a wildfire and even death. The woman who started the gender reveal party admits she wants the trend to end.
10/03/2020 6:00 PM
6 comments
Monica B.a day
You cant stop a male body from being male or a female body from being female it's what they are called by definition and that's the norm.. If a person what to be an opposite of what their body is then they are just abnormal. They follow their emotions and their desires rather then the fact of what their bodies are. But given freedom we can be what we want to be when we live self willed outside the teaching of GOD, the one true GOD. There's no limits to what we can imagine and do when we live self willed. Only GOD gives us limits to guide us to a more happy and fulfilled life in HIM and HIS truth righteousness and holiness.
Blair M.3 days
Different cultures do it differently. For me the greatest gender reveal is that second your child is born and both parents see their baby for the first time
Whitney E.3 days
I don’t get it. So why is she taking the blame?? You started something the world copies that’s the world. It’s just like toddlers for example you take them to the park playing with other kids and one kid does something that the other kids have never seen and try doing it . It’s called learning
Thyda K.3 days
Natural selection needs to work faster
Amine O.3 days
She's blonde bo wonder
Nevin S.4 days
they're for attention seeking entitled limp wrists