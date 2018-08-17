Helping LGBTQ Kids Find Their Voice

U.S. Vs The World On Plastic
! You are AMAZING ❣️❣️❣️
God blessed you and you will continue to shine Shea Freedoms
Love you 🖤
Keep up the wonderful work! Sendin love your way 💖🎶💖
SIN WILL TAKE YOU FARTHER (REVISED)
Back when I was in my early twenties. I went to the Excelsior Springs Job Corps Center to learn a trade. While I was there I met several friends. One of those friends was named Paul. Who later we would call "twiggy." Another one of those friends was Chris.
Not long after we met. The three of us became very close friends. We even sometimes went to church together. At one church the three of us would get up and sing a special together. The song that we sung was a song called "Friends." Then one night as we were walking through the park. Paul and I came out of the closet to each other. We remained pretty close until we graduated.
A year or two after we graduated Paul came to live with me (as a friend.) Then we moved away from each other and lost contact. A year after that we got back into contact. Then I moved to Kansas City, where he was. While we were in Kansas City. We partied together, did drag shows together, and hung out together. Also while this was going on. I found out a few things about my friend Paul. I found out that he was doing drugs, prostituting himself, and that he was HIV positive. SIN WILL TAKE YOU FARTHER.
That November I and the people that I was living with got kicked out of our apartment. And I was forced to go home. To Unionville Missouri. After a couple of years I found out that my friend Paul was killed. The story that I got was that some drug dealers put him on his knees, tied his hands behind his back, and shot him in the back of the head SIN WILL TAKE YOU FARTHER THAN YOU WANT TO GO
There is a second part to this story. While I was in Kansas City I used to go to this park. That was frequently visited by homosexuals. This was the same park that my friend Paul prostituted himself. In this park there was always a group of teen boys. That we called "Hustlers." They were teen boys usually between the ages of 15 and 20 (roughly.) These boys were prostitutes, and drug addicts. Most of them were HIV positive, and most of them has visible sores around their mouths. Which were evidence of other STD'S (sexually transmitted disease) that they had. SIN WILL TAKE YOU FARTHER THAN YOU WANT TO GO.
love you freedom
We love you !!
How inspiring and yet sad that foster children are sometimes treated like that.
♥
Thaet
Go Shea!!
Your doing s great my beautiful little brother... keep it up
Loving you, Shea! 😍
WRONG PAD BOY.LOST SOUL.
I love you Shea 💋
Proud of you !!
Love you my brother! ❤️
Ether Warburton ❤️❤️💁🏼♀️
Respectfully
How are you homeless for 6 years
Talk truth
6 years
Right on Shea!!! Thanks for sharing your story to help others and change the world!!! 👍🙏
