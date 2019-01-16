back
How do caracals use their ears?
They act as super sensitive parabolic sound antennas. Here's a look at the caracal's amazing ears.
01/16/2019 3:26 PM
27 comments
Borut K.03/15/2019 21:36
next? 🤔
Carol G.02/16/2019 12:31
Love this 💕
الأستاذ ا.01/30/2019 14:25
مخلوق جميل ورائع
Kelly V.01/26/2019 00:18
a relative of snoop
Jelo V.01/25/2019 09:31
Looks like a dead bird has been toss... It's all scripted!!!
Iulia C.01/25/2019 07:32
Frumos animal, grațios.
Hassan I.01/24/2019 23:54
Hallelujah great 😍😍😍
Yuliantitanuwidjaja01/24/2019 08:23
Poes jenisnya langka ya!
Pinky B.01/24/2019 04:06
Amazinggggg caracal😍😍😍😍
Yuliantitanuwidjaja01/24/2019 01:24
Poes aku g susah kok!miau miau
Waqas H.01/23/2019 17:16
Lynx
Dolores U.01/23/2019 01:10
Hermoso inigualable
زهور ا.01/22/2019 01:54
سبحان الله
عزيز ش.01/20/2019 20:50
عيش كيما يحب
محمد ا.01/20/2019 05:03
تم
Manu D.01/19/2019 22:40
The long hair at the eartips might function in enhancing sensitivity to sound and movement
Dustu S.01/19/2019 17:22
Want 2 baby..please
ام ك.01/18/2019 07:28
I like cat itS GOOD
Ibraheem B.01/17/2019 12:37
😨
Seba M.01/17/2019 05:35
hay yle 7beteha