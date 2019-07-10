back
How do dogs smell?
Their sense of smell could be 10,000 to 100,000 times more powerful than ours, allowing them to "see" things that are invisible to humans. Here is how dogs smell... 🐶
07/10/2019 6:36 AMupdated: 07/10/2019 8:34 AM
- 996.5k
- 5.5k
- 127
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Mission Microplastics 2019: the impact of plastic pollution in rivers
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
69 comments
Topu B.07/31/2019 21:56
Will you be able to come
Prakash C.07/31/2019 13:23
Thanks.
Taranath S.07/31/2019 10:07
Wr
Taranath S.07/31/2019 04:41
Wr
ႏြဲ႔မူယာ ဝ.07/30/2019 10:13
ဟုတ္ပါဗိို့်
Premila C.07/30/2019 02:00
Thank you.
Haroon K.07/29/2019 05:17
Vare nise dog contact with me plz
Ahmad A.07/28/2019 19:08
And that doesn't require a creative designer !??
John J.07/25/2019 23:01
A bears nose is 100 times more sensitive than that
Sydney F.07/25/2019 17:14
I see the logic here. We people have mild capability of smelling than our dogs, but, so much for that-dogs do like poops, eh?? Do they smell the real fragrant the poop has?
Kyelle C.07/25/2019 04:19
😱😱😱
Zafar K.07/24/2019 12:21
WHAT A RESEARCH
Mehar A.07/24/2019 11:08
زنده باد
فیض م.07/24/2019 04:34
شایسته یی ص
Liliana E.07/23/2019 23:26
Autcb hop lha theyou ĺbyn rontef
Dina A.07/23/2019 21:19
yego yshofo koti 😌😂
Sushma K.07/23/2019 03:54
By
Cemina I.07/22/2019 22:38
Kaya pala, si Migo namin (half siberian husky kayang amuyin pag nagpre prepare ako ng food nya. Tatahol agad sya, napaka amazing naman ng traits na ito ng mga dogs.
តុល ស.07/22/2019 14:54
Č.
Reaz R.07/21/2019 16:55
M riaz