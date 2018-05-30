back
How do dolphins sleep?
Dolphins swimming with one eye open and one half of the brain awake. They might just be sleeping. 💤
05/30/2018 4:03 PM
- 269.5k
- 2.4k
- 49
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
39 comments
Onkel D.08/29/2018 19:58
Das muß ich noch üben...
Rita B.08/13/2018 15:46
I wish i could do that
Connie S.08/10/2018 15:22
Interesting !!
Halina N.08/09/2018 16:51
Piękne...
Anne M.08/04/2018 01:37
I love Dolphins- they are so smart
Hanae M.07/26/2018 13:08
Imane
Judy R.07/22/2018 21:32
Tracy this would be a great site for the kids!
Diana R.07/02/2018 21:21
Interestin
Ruth Y.07/01/2018 23:51
God taught them how!
Linda W.07/01/2018 14:48
Fascinating!
Larry G.07/01/2018 03:52
I never knew this! Truly Amazing!
Lydia L.06/30/2018 20:23
Does anyone know if this is true?
Gus v.06/30/2018 14:48
That's me when I wake up in the morning.
Donna J.06/28/2018 02:20
Interesting !
Timö D.06/27/2018 23:20
Je les adores 🐬🐬🐬🐬
Verena G.06/21/2018 20:56
interessant
Ross S.06/14/2018 17:36
Now try to get the Japanese dolphin & whale killers to stop..
Agata K.06/11/2018 05:41
Lubie delfiny są takie piękne.
Felipe A.06/03/2018 10:32
Fuck, I dont even sleep lmfao.
Paulette V.06/01/2018 16:30
😃