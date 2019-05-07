back

How do frigatebirds find their mates?

This red pouch filled with air may look strange, but it's actually a key element of frigatebirds' courtship ritual.

05/07/2019 6:23 AM
65 comments

  • Orsi B.
    06/13/2019 14:39

    😁

  • Bilel M.
    05/31/2019 05:41

    سبحان الله الذي خلق و أبدع

  • ڕﻀﺍ ﺍ.
    05/31/2019 04:57

    سبحان الله وبحمده عدد خلقه ورضا نفسه وزنة عرشه ومداد

  • ڕﻀﺍ ﺍ.
    05/31/2019 04:56

    سبحان الله وبحمده عدد خلقه

  • Aboodi M.
    05/30/2019 18:20

    عنصر اساسي للزحف 😂

  • Mohamed A.
    05/30/2019 16:46

    سبحان الله

  • Mema A.
    05/30/2019 07:51

    شوف سبحان الله

  • Tara T.
    05/29/2019 16:37

    Lo kasto achchamma ho

  • لمين م.
    05/29/2019 04:40

    سبحا ن للله

  • Fatma A.
    05/29/2019 03:20

    سبحان الله وبحمده

  • Anwar F.
    05/29/2019 02:04

    Mohammed Alajdel

  • Abd A.
    05/26/2019 22:04

    سبحان المبدع

  • نبيله ا.
    05/26/2019 20:54

    سبحان الله الخالق المصور الكل لاشي

  • Mampihavana N.
    05/26/2019 18:57

    aza mbola miteny lou raha ts efa azonla

  • علي ا.
    05/26/2019 12:29

    سبحان الله العظيم

  • Naeemshah N.
    05/26/2019 11:52

    Subhan ❤ALLAH💞

  • Mahendra R.
    05/26/2019 06:22

    Namaskar sir

  • ناجي ا.
    05/26/2019 02:09

    سبحان الله

  • Md M.
    05/23/2019 14:00

    সুবহানাল্লাহ

  • Dilek I.
    05/22/2019 21:32

    İncredible, awesome