back

How does the alligator snapping turtle hunt?

This is how the alligator snapping turtle hunts 😱

02/09/2018 9:36 AM
  • 2.2m
  • 858

And even more

  1. These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years

  2. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  3. How did the great auk go extinct?

  4. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  5. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  6. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

426 comments

  • Xylon H.
    06/06/2019 12:53

    this is what I was telling you about the other day

  • Elora J.
    05/04/2019 13:42

    Alex Jusay

  • Chi H.
    04/14/2019 10:58

    o-oh whatz that , a clit , alright let me check! what the fuck it bites...killer pussy..

  • Dylan L.
    02/25/2019 04:19

    Anyone who grew up with Steve Irwin knows

  • Carles D.
    02/19/2019 15:38

    pinyetaaaa!

  • Luca Z.
    02/10/2019 20:57

    Posso prenderla amore? 😂

  • Rodrigo M.
    02/08/2019 23:24

    , tu nunca vai entrar na água.

  • Arkoprovo C.
    02/08/2019 16:29

    ee turtle bangali Hain 😂

  • Matthew M.
    02/07/2019 21:58

    look at this yoke😰😰

  • Rik H.
    02/07/2019 12:57

    , this is one beast i don't like to pet...

  • Warren W.
    02/07/2019 04:31

    Ancient

  • Shawn K.
    02/06/2019 17:59

    Imagine stepping in front of one in the water

  • Taylor T.
    02/06/2019 15:30

    I’ve had one. They are awesome

  • Manuel A.
    02/05/2019 21:50

    But..but..evolution

  • Luis A.
    02/04/2019 04:22

    That turtle should really think about eating a healthier, non cruel diet. Fish dont deserve to be eaten just because the turtle likes how it tastes.

  • Emma S.
    02/03/2019 22:04

    den er grim

  • Luis M.
    02/03/2019 06:14

    Turtle? More like assholes with a shell.

  • Matthew A.
    02/01/2019 21:37

    They found Bowser...

  • Jonathan G.
    02/01/2019 17:54

    Gary Modrak fast forward to 50 seconds. That eye got squished

  • Nicholas J.
    01/31/2019 01:25

    They've never changed because that is how they managed to survive.