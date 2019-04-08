back
How gibbons travel through trees
Their lengthy arms allow them to master this art like no other animal. Here is how gibbons travel through trees. 🐒🌳
04/08/2019 6:34 AM
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
7 comments
Herbert E.04/29/2019 05:43
I love to watch gibbons 😎 they're the original swingers!
Boom S.04/12/2019 15:53
กิปลิ้ง
Mark W.04/08/2019 09:36
No wonder homo sapiens had to come down from the trees. We were out competed!
Mehmed M.04/08/2019 08:45
😮
Awais A.04/08/2019 07:52
Cousins !
Ajit R.04/08/2019 07:15
Gibbons are found in india too.
Dave K.04/08/2019 06:47
Brut Nature! You post the most Fascinating and Educational Nature Videos! Thank You For All Of The Hard Work And Dedication! I always look forward to your videos! I've never even heard of a Gibbon until just now! So Cool! (The Race Car Of The Trees!)