How gibbons travel through trees

Their lengthy arms allow them to master this art like no other animal. Here is how gibbons travel through trees. 🐒🌳

04/08/2019 6:34 AM

7 comments

  • Herbert E.
    04/29/2019 05:43

    I love to watch gibbons 😎 they're the original swingers!

  • Boom S.
    04/12/2019 15:53

    กิปลิ้ง

  • Mark W.
    04/08/2019 09:36

    No wonder homo sapiens had to come down from the trees. We were out competed!

  • Mehmed M.
    04/08/2019 08:45

    😮

  • Awais A.
    04/08/2019 07:52

    Cousins !

  • Ajit R.
    04/08/2019 07:15

    Gibbons are found in india too.

  • Dave K.
    04/08/2019 06:47

    Brut Nature! You post the most Fascinating and Educational Nature Videos! Thank You For All Of The Hard Work And Dedication! I always look forward to your videos! I've never even heard of a Gibbon until just now! So Cool! (The Race Car Of The Trees!)