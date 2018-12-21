back
How is the common Suriname toad born?
This is one of the weirdest spectacles found in nature. It's the birth of the Pipa pipa toad. People with trypophobia beware!
12/21/2018 7:39 AM
786 comments
ภฤศฆัมพร ส.3 days
ดูให้จบ
Lou I.11/30/2019 01:04
Even more interesting WAS the gastric brooding frog who gave birth from the mouth in a projectile manner 😮
Mikala H.11/23/2019 13:06
one for you Me thinks.....
Fadly D.11/22/2019 00:38
Whahahahhahahaah
Aphra M.11/19/2019 19:47
Absolutely friggin nooooooo!!!
Sue C.11/17/2019 16:06
Cluster warning
Ahmad M.11/16/2019 21:06
External pregnancy.
Yvonne R.11/16/2019 01:37
This is so scary & disgusting!! 😱. Is this for really???
Jc E.11/14/2019 10:42
creepy 😨😨😨😨😨😨😨
Heather C.11/14/2019 07:11
That is disgustingly fascinating. 😬🤢
Nash C.11/12/2019 11:31
does this make you uncomfortable?
Shaunda L.10/27/2019 15:33
Trypophobia! This is why I couldn’t watch 💀
Skullfire J.10/23/2019 23:02
Horror story
Jimmy M.10/22/2019 18:44
🤢
Dianna N.10/02/2019 03:27
this is what I was talking about.
Muhd S.09/14/2019 00:56
mcm niyh caranya
Riane F.09/09/2019 17:53
have you ever heard of this toad?? I know probably has already lol
Mizah M.09/08/2019 15:49
Nah
Megan G.09/01/2019 21:14
nahhhh man
Connor B.08/31/2019 19:33
- This is like something out of a horror movie...