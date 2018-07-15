back

How labradors become guide dogs

In just a few months, this Labrador will become a guide dog. Here's how he's trained. (via Brut nature)

07/15/2018 3:01 PM
  • 6.8m
  • 687

347 comments

  • Cora R.
    01/01/2019 01:10

    Just like our Potpot

  • Maria A.
    01/01/2019 00:54

    Lindo

  • Patricia R.
    12/31/2018 23:49

    I love the labradores

  • Rabi S.
    12/31/2018 16:26

    They are indeed our best friend, we share same conciousness, only level is difference.

  • Maria C.
    12/30/2018 21:34

    Belissimo trabalho

  • Josiana O.
    12/30/2018 03:45

    Lindo 😍❤

  • Justerini S.
    12/30/2018 02:02

    i thought nyk Johnny 😂😂😂

  • Muhammad A.
    12/29/2018 20:29

    یہ شیخ رشید کا بھاہی ہے

  • M F.
    12/29/2018 17:22

    Fawad chootia

  • Romana A.
    12/29/2018 07:14

    pozri! To je úžasné, akí sú poslušní

  • Nando U.
    12/29/2018 03:20

    el simba 😀

  • Minela A.
    12/28/2018 22:50

    een labiiii😍

  • Andrea B.
    12/28/2018 18:53

    😍

  • Shiela M.
    12/28/2018 06:07

    ganito ang tunay na Lab

  • Nikey C.
    12/28/2018 00:56

    Lol

  • Gisela G.
    12/27/2018 08:56

    igual a nuestro Max 🐕❤️

  • Tamy L.
    12/27/2018 05:10

    !

  • Claudia M.
    12/27/2018 01:45

    Son unos genios

  • Matías M.
    12/26/2018 03:19

    es Fidel

  • Valeria F.
    12/26/2018 01:27

    Olha manda pro João