back

How pistol shrimps hunt

They're just a few centimeters long but have a very effective weapon. Meet the pistol shrimps.

04/12/2018 10:56 AM
  • 19.0k
  • 21

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

15 comments

  • Jordan R.
    05/15/2018 12:31

    Fisting shrimp eyyy.

  • Babette L.
    04/29/2018 18:02

    Interesting.

  • Helen H.
    04/28/2018 09:39

    , your conversation starter over many a family meal!

  • Derrick S.
    04/18/2018 17:20

    Mantis shrimp is much worse. It's bigger and instead of snapping it's claw closed it punches outward from it's body at over 50 mph with a force of up to 160 lbs of pressure, generating enough heat to boil the water around it's claw. Regularly punches clams and crabs open and can break thick aquarium glass and split finger bones.

  • Årnie Ď.
    04/18/2018 15:01

    Pare nanu lang aus kekatamu reni? Atin makanini keng ilog tamu e

  • Cortez J.
    04/18/2018 14:55

    Shinichi Maki

  • Felice L.
    04/13/2018 06:24

    Very interesting,,i love your posts

  • Jesper K.
    04/12/2018 23:27

    Duh. With a pistol

  • Sultan K.
    04/12/2018 16:00

    Tutku Tekirdağlı

  • Chandan T.
    04/12/2018 14:08

    Thank God it's just few centimeters long, imagine if it's few inches or few feet long, they can kill big fishes.

  • Stephen S.
    04/12/2018 14:03

    Nieuwe huisdier

  • Gustavo P.
    04/12/2018 13:13

    Interesting stuff

  • Scott P.
    04/12/2018 12:33

    that's why it hurts in my pocket

  • Chris S.
    04/12/2018 11:59

    Charlie shrimps are everywhere now

  • Natisha T.
    04/12/2018 11:26

    water bender